Channing Tatum Goes off on Bizarre Rant in Latest Video and Fans Are Weighing In

Channing Tatum shared a new video on his Instagram page Friday afternoon, in which he complained about the mysterious astrology app called The Pattern. The app surfaced last year and is one of the more popular astrology apps, along with TimePassages and Co-Star.

In the app, Tatum was confused that the app asked him specifically for his “time of birth.” After he put in the information, he was shocked by the results.

“How do you know what you know about me Pattern?” Tatum wondered. He then demanded the people who make the app to send him a direct message to answer his question.

“I don’t even know if anyone should know this stuff,” Tatum said. “I was just in therapy yesterday — and yeah, I’m in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy — and I just get a notification on my phone this morning – whoops — pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy… Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone?”

Tatum later said, “You know what, Pattern people, you should just call me. That’s what should happen right now. You should just DM me… If you know so much, you know how to DM me. I need answers right now.”

“Yo anybody know of this s— and can explain it to me! Cause [what the f—],” Tatum added in the caption.

Tatum found many people who agreed with him, wondering how the people who make the Pattern app can know so much.

“SAME!!! I need all the answers!!!!!!” stylist Maeve Reilly wrote.

“Yes our phones are listening, ALWAYS!!!!” another fan wrote.

Others wondered if Tatum’s post was a paid advertisement because he just introduced the Pattern app to people who had never heard of it before.

“Are they paying you because I’m finding and downloading this right now,” one person asked.

“You got a lot more people to download the pattern!” another added.

According to The Daily Dot, The Pattern started gaining attention on social media last fall. However, the App Store shows it existing since at least May 2017. The app stressed out many Twitter users for getting things a little too correct about their personality, while others were amazed by what it could do.

Y’all go download this app called “The Pattern” and let I read you to filth. It uses your birthchart to create a personality profile and lets you compare it to others. Also tracks transits and calls them “cycles” it’s pretty on point pic.twitter.com/X0XydWrpIf — ✨🌕Astro Nancy Drew 🌕✨ (@stellaviatorem) October 15, 2018

this app fucked me up I had to delete it — out getting rims (@hassanrahim) October 11, 2018

Tatum has been sharing new posts on Instagram with fans more frequently lately. On May 1, he went viral with a nude photo post showing himself in a shower after he lost a game of Jenga to girlfriend Jessie J.

