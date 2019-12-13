Channing Tatum Posts Spirited Father-Daughter Sparring Session With Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum’s daughter might be learning some serious moves. The Logan Lucky star posted a video to Instagram that featured a lengthy sparring session between the two. “Let’s go, come on,” he can be heard saying to his six-year-old, which was noticed by People.

In the video, which you can check out here, Tatum wrote a lengthy caption announcing that “She love [sic] punching dad!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal,” the caption went on. “We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun. I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practiced [sic] it. So if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves they wouldn’t be as afraid. In my experience fear most times leads to bad decisions. Being calm and secure with your mind and body…Make great opportunity for good decisions. Violence is 100% never the answer. But having a daughter I always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel.”

Although Everly isn’t all brawn. Just a few days ago, the 39-year-old actor took her to see the Frozen stage musical. To celebrate the occasion, she was dressed in full Elsa gear, complete with her iconic braid. Per the agreement between Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan, Everly’s face was covered in all the photos.

Tatum called the musical “seriously magical,” which is high praise considering he’s also donned his own Elsa getup for the competition series Lip Sync Battle.

In August, Channing announced that he had gone on a temporary social media hiatus so he could “get inspired and create again.” He returned back in November for a couple of posts, including an Instagram selfie, which happened to be the same night Dewan was appearing on the American Music Awards.

“You’re in the middle of a life-changing time period,” the post read. “The intention is transformation, but try not to judge the way in which this happens. Even though it may feel uncomfortable, what you’re going through is intentional. What seems bad could end up being the best thing for you, so don’t fight against the current. You’re halfway through the ten months in this cycle.”

Tatum recently reprised the role of Superman in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Next, he’s set to play George Washington in the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture.