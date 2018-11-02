Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly Cheer on Jessie J at Concert

Channing Tatum had a sweet outing with his daughter Everly Thursday night, taking the child to his new girlfriend Jessie J‘s concert in Los Angeles.

The actor was spotted heading into the the backstage entrance of the Wiltern Theatre just before the the singer’s performance began. One day after Tatum reunited with ex wife Jenna Dewan to celebrate Halloween with little Everly.

Jessie J and Tatum were first romantically linked in October, PEOPLE reports. Since then, the actor has been supportive of her tour flying out to Houston to attend her show on Sunday.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” a source told the outlet. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

When news first broke of the new couple, sources told press the relationship was new, but that Tatum “really likes Jessie.”

“He loves that Jessie has her own successful career and he’s a big fan of her music,” another source said at the time. “He has watched her perform and has plans to attend more of her concerts.”

As for Dewan, who officially filed for divorce last Friday, the actress is rumored to be dating Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation back in April in a joint statement on social media. Since then the former couple has made it clear they plan to make the future as normal for little Everly. Their divorce filings seem to indicate an amicable divorce process.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in a shared statement. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

They reunited to celebrate Halloween earlier this week, with Tatum showing off his Genie from Aladdin costume, while Dewan dressed up as Cleopatra. Everly rocked a Starfire costume in a purple dress, matching light-up boots and silver gauntlets on her arms.

“Everything has been really good between them,” a source said of Dewan and Tatum’s relationship post-separation.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” the source continued. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Photo credit: Getty Images