Channing Tatum Reveals How He’s Practicing Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In the new era of social distancing, Channing Tatum is showing off his approach. As concerns around coronavirus continue to grow, people the world over are being encouraged to self-isolate wherever and whenever possible to help slow the spread. While a number of celebrities have taken part in the endeavor, Tatum posted an Instagram story on Sunday that showed his own unique take.

In the six-part story, Tatum detailed a serene workout near the outskirts of Los Angeles, California. The first images were photos of a landscape, which were followed by a couple of brief clips of Tatum running along a trail.

They ended with some shots of LA off in the distance, as the sun goes down and the city lights turn up. There was no other context, except for the words “social distancing” written on the first image.

Currently, there are more than 181,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, including more than 4,200 in the U.S. Along with a declaration of a national emergency by President Donald Trump on Friday, a number of local governments have ordered bars, restaurants, gyms and other places where people tend to gather to close until further notice.

Along with Tatum, other celebrities have endorsed the notion of self-quarantining. This includes Lada Gaga, who posted to Instagram on Saturday that “it’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups.”

Off the trail, Tatum is set to return to the world of live-action films after spending the past few years leaning into animated features. In the upcoming Dogs, Chatum is set to play Briggs, a stubborn former Army Ranger who’s paired with Lulu, an equally-stubborn Belgian Malinois. As the two have to cope with being partnered up against their will, they race down the Pacific Coast hoping to make it to fellow soldier’s funeral.

The film is currently slated to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2021, although it’s unclear if the massive shutdowns in the entertainment industry will end up causing a delay.

It marks Tatum’s first live-action role since 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Since then he’s lent his voice to animated features including Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He’s also set to voice George Washington in the upcoming movie America: The Motion Picture.