Channing Tatum, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Among Stars at Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Channing Tatum‘s first public appearance since announcing his split from Jenna Dewan will come at a surprising venue. On Sunday, he will be one of the celebrities attending the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

ZOOM Motorsports named the Magic Mike actor the Grand Marshall for this year’s race back in February, two months before Tatum and Dewan announced their split.

“I’m honored to be serving as the Grand Marshal for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama,” Tatum said in a statement at the time, reports AL.com. “I have always loved the excitement of a great race and it’s a privilege to be back in my home state for this event.”

The event will happen just two days after Dewan made her first post-split public appearance at the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City, where she picked up a Humanitarian of the Year award and walked the red cappet solo.

Tatum is also an Alabama native. The 37-year-old was born in Cullman and is a car enthusiast. He also recently starred in the movie Logan Lucky, which features a heist at a NASCAR race.

Dewan and Tatum were married for almost nine years and have one child, daughter Everly.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement shared on their social media accounts.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Although this is Tatum’s first public event, the paparazzi have spotted him since the split. He was seen in London Tuesday without his wedding ring.

Tatum will not be the only celebrity at the Honda Indy Grand Prix this weekend. According to AL.com, The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. will drive Tatum in a special two-seat Indy Car to lead the race.

Luyendyk is a racecar driver himself, and his father, Arie Luyendyk, is a two-time Indianapolis 500 and a retired IndyCar and Indy Lights Series driver.

James Hinchcliffe, who was the runner-up in Dancing With The Stars in 2016, is also driving in the race.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama starts on Sunday at 2:42 p.m. CT, but driver introductions with Tatum will start at 2:00 p.m. CT. The event will be televised live on NBCSN.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty