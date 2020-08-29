Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward: What to Know

Chadwick Boseman kept his private life out of the spotlight, but he often appeared on the red carpet and at events with singer Taylor Simone Ledward. The two reportedly married at some point before his death on Friday, as his family noted his wife was by his side. Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer at 43. Boseman was best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. Although he was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, he rarely discussed his life behind-the-scenes. Boseman never publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis, a revelation that brought new meaning to his dedication to children fighting cancer. When announcing his death, his family said he died at his Los Angeles home with his family and wife by his side. Boseman also never announced he was married or even engaged. According to The Daily Mail, Boseman and Ledward got engaged in October 2019. They are believed to have tied the knot in a private ceremony before Boseman's cancer advanced, the outlet reports. Ledward was by Boseman's side when he made his final public appearance in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Here's a look at what we know about Ledward and her relationship with Boseman.

She is a singer and graduated from California State Polytechnic University Pomona (Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images) Ledward is a singer and graduated from California State Polytechnic University Pomona. According to PEOPLE, Ledward majored in music industry studies and was the lead singer for the school's jazz band. Since Ledward and Boseman kept the details of their relationship out of the spotlight, they never discussed how they met. According to the Daily Mail, her Facebook and SoundCloud pages have all been deleted. Her Instagram profile is also private but includes a line from Hamlet in the bio.

Boseman and Ledward sparked romance rumors in 2015 (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Boseman and Ledward were first seen together in 2015 when the paparazzi saw them at Los Angeles International Airport. They were next seen together in 2017 when Boseman was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Beginning in 2018, she started appearing with Boseman regularly at red carpet events. She attended the Black Panther and 21 Bridges premieres with him.

Boseman acknowledged Ledward in an NAACP Image Awards Speech Boseman attended the 50th NAACP Image Awards in 2019, receiving the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Award for Black Panther. When he accepted the award, he thanked Ledward. "Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," he said. Ledward was seen mouthing back, "I love you." Boseman earned NAACP Image Award nominations for his performances in 42, Get On Up, Captain America: Civil War, Marshall, and 21 Bridges. He earned nods for Entertainer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Ledward's grandmother spoke about their relationship in 2018 (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) In April 2018, Ledward's grandmother gave a very brief statement on her relationship with Boseman to InTouch Weekly. "They respect each other," Ledward's grandmother said after the two were seen at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. "She's very happy, and he is, too." Boseman's last public appearance was at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago in February.

Ledward's sister said Boseman's 'real life queen is gorgeous' (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Back in March 2018, Ledward's sister commented on an Instagram fan page's post suggesting Boseman date his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o. "His real-life queen is gorgeous, and together they embody true love," Ledward's sister wrote, reports The YBF. "Not to mention they would make some beautiful babies!"