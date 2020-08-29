Chadwick Boseman's Death Shocks Hollywood, With Celebrities Mourning Late Actor

Chadwick Bosman's family and representatives confirmed his death on Friday night, and a seemingly neverending stream of tributes has followed. Fans of all ages and and all walks of life have joined in mourning the 43-year-old star and that includes many famous faces. While the film world and his Avengers co-stars were among the first to speak out about the tragic loss, the tributes are still coming in.

Celebrities including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Halle Berry, Nick Jonas, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also shocked by Boseman's death, which came after a private, 4-year battle with colon cancer. Scroll through to see some of the photographs, memories and thoughts that some of Hollywood's biggest names had to share.