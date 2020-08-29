Chadwick Boseman Dead: Jordan Peele, Issa Rae and More Mourn 'Black Panther' Star After Death
The loss of Chadwick Boseman leaves a large hole in the crop of Black Hollywood talents leading the charge these days. Along with other names like Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe and Jordan Peele, Boseman has been elevating Black voices with his platform and producing stories that reflect audiences neglected by the system for years.
The mourning and outpouring of tender tributes to the late Black Panther actor shows just how much he meant to the community. It also shows just how much he accomplished in his short time, joining the standout Black talents of the day to usher in a wave that seems to want to stick for the industry going forward. And Boseman did all of that while battling cancer.
Many of his contemporaries spoke out and honored the late actor, also sharing their disbelief that Boseman was gone just as he was getting started. But thanks to him and several others, more voices are breaking through and it felt important to highlight those creative folks who are building a path alongside each other.
In power
Eternally in power— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020
THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020
This is a crushing blow.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020
I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF— Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020
This broke me.— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed. Our little black boys lost a superhero today. Black Panther has wings now. It’s as if we all gained an angel. This man made sure our heroes would live on forever. Heroes like: Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown. You loved us. May your life remind us to always love on each other.
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020
May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020
A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020
I sneak back to the green room and try to get a glimpse of him. I had just done a bit on the show. I accidentally walk right into him and he makes very serious eye contact and sternly says, “Hey! You did a very good job today.” I float home on a cloud. https://t.co/Kqy9e4aBvy— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) August 29, 2020
God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD— Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020
I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020
Condolences to the Boseman family. Your loss is also our loss. Chadwick’s talent and presence has effected us all. His STAR will continue to shine. We mourn with you. May he Rest In Peace. #BePeace— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) August 29, 2020
I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020
I have absolutely no words.— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 29, 2020
Rest in power my brother.
What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020