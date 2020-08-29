Chadwick Boseman Dead: Jordan Peele, Issa Rae and More Mourn 'Black Panther' Star After Death

The loss of Chadwick Boseman leaves a large hole in the crop of Black Hollywood talents leading the charge these days. Along with other names like Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe and Jordan Peele, Boseman has been elevating Black voices with his platform and producing stories that reflect audiences neglected by the system for years.

The mourning and outpouring of tender tributes to the late Black Panther actor shows just how much he meant to the community. It also shows just how much he accomplished in his short time, joining the standout Black talents of the day to usher in a wave that seems to want to stick for the industry going forward. And Boseman did all of that while battling cancer.

Many of his contemporaries spoke out and honored the late actor, also sharing their disbelief that Boseman was gone just as he was getting started. But thanks to him and several others, more voices are breaking through and it felt important to highlight those creative folks who are building a path alongside each other.

Please scroll down to see some of the major names sharing their thoughts and memories on the Black Panther actor.