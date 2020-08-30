Chadwick Boseman Dead: 'Avengers: Endgame' Co-Star Chris Pratt Leaves Touching Message After Death

✖

Chris Pratt was among the first Marvel stars to comment on Chadwick Boseman's death Friday night. Pratt first left a touching message on the announcement shared by the late actor's family before posting another note on his own Instagram page. Boseman starred as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing alongside Pratt in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"This is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person," Pratt wrote on Instagram. The Guardians of the Galaxy star later shared the same smiling photo of Boseman on his own Instagram page. "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul," Pratt wrote in the second message, alongside the hashtag "Wakanda Forever."

Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles at 43. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and it recently progressed to stage IV, his family said. Boseman never publicly discussed his diagnosis. He underwent several surgeries and chemotherapy treatments while making his latest movies, including his two 2020 films, Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," his family said. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Boseman made his debut as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War before playing the character in the 2018 movie Black Panther. In his own statement Sunday, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler confirmed even he was not told about the star's illness. "After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him," Coogler said. He also noted how impressive Boseman was as a person, not just as an actor. "He was calm. Assured. Constantly studying," Coogler wrote. "But also kind, comforting, had the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that seen much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time."

ABC will air Black Panther for the first time on network television Sunday night and without commercials, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The film will be followed by Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King, produced by ABC Entertainment, ABC News, and Marvel Studios. Black Panther is also available to stream on Disney+, as well as Boseman's other Marvel movies.