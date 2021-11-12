‘Black Panther 2’ Could Face Additional Delay Due to Major Star’s Vaccination Status

The highly anticipated Black Panther sequel may not be released in the time frame that fans have been hoping. With the unexpected death of its star, Chadwick Boseman, couples with COVID-19 guidelines, there have been several mishaps. Now, fans of the classic are requesting that one of the film’s stars Letitia Wright be removed after reports of her decline to be vaccinated against the infection circulate.

The Hollywood Reporter published a report alleging stating that production on the follow-up is paused on production as Wright recuperates at her home in London after sustaining an injury on set this summer. The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, continued with the production schedule by shooting as much footage as he could in Wright’s absence Atlanta. Another shutdown is set to start at Thanksgiving and last until early 2022 due to the holiday season.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

In the wake of Boseman’s passing, Wright’s character, Shuri—the sister of Boseman’s character T’Challa – has reportedly been bumped up to the lead in the sequel. But, it’s now reported that her return to America can be viewed as an issue as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented rules in recent days requiring all non-immigrant, non-citizen arrivals to provide proof of being fully vaccinated. Wright, who was born in Guyanese, is not a U.S. citizen.

Wright’s vaccination status is not currently disclosed. But fans are already upset about the delays in prorudtcion. This news hasn’t made it any easier, despite the reports of her vaccination status as being unconfirmed. Now, some are calling for her to be replaced in order for the film to continue as scheduled.

Darlene McDonald, an author and activist, took to Twitter to make her stance known, writing, “Does Letitia Wright not realize that if Chadwick Boseman, a cancer patient and immunocompromised, was still with us, her selfish views would have endangered his life? To vaccinate is to protect yourself and to protect those around you, known and unknown.”