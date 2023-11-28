Chad Michael Murray Reacts to Erin Foster's Claim He Cheated on Her With Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray doesn't want to revisit the past when it comes to whether or not he cheated on ex-girlfriend Erin Foster with his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush. Murray, 42, avoided answering the question of infidelity in a new interview with E! News, saying that he'd rather not dwell on drama from two decades ago, as the actor dated Foster from 2001 to 2002 before getting into a relationship with Bush from 2003 to 2005.

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," Murray said when asked about the recent reports of his alleged cheating. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now." The Gilmore Girls alum added that he's grateful for where he is today, saying, "I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go, 'I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun's gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.'"

Following Murray's breakup with Foster, 41, in 2002, the A Cinderella Story actor began dating Bush, 41, and the two co-stars would go on to get married in 2005 before divorcing just five months later. Foster reflected on the end of her relationship with Murray during a recent episode of her podcast with sister Sara Foster, The World's First Podcast, after being featured in a roundup of forgotten celebrity couples.

"In it, it said, 'And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush,'" Erin said, as her sister confirmed, "that is what happened." Erin agreed, "I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together. Pretty cool." While Bush has not publicly addressed the allegation, One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton denied the claim in an Oct. 20 Instagram Story. "As a person who had a front row seat then? This wasn't it," the actress wrote at the time. "We were all told you'd been broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her."

Despite how their relationship ended, Erin noted that she's "over it now." Murray has also moved on, as he and co-star Sarah Roemer tied the knot in 2015 and have gone on to welcome three kids together, the most recent joining the family in August.