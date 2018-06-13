Sophia Bush Says She Felt Pressured to Marry Chad Michael Murray

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray were married for just a few months after getting hitched in April 2005, something Bush admitted on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM Radio show Radio Andy this week that she wasn’t actually all that thrilled about getting hitched.

“It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” Bush said of the marriage, via E! News. “Because how do you let everybody down and how do you- what’s the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

Bush and Murray starred on the teen drama One Tree Hill together and met on the set of the show.

The two actors wed less than one year after getting engaged and were married for just five months before separating. Bush filed for an annulment in early 2006, citing fraud. Her request was denied, and she and Murray were granted a divorce in December. The two lost touch after Murray left the show in 2009.

“Life is always loaded,” Bush said on the show. “What the public knows ever is never- it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—ing better than the drama that the writers write.’”

“I get why you ask, but it’s like, people won’t let it go,” she added. “Everybody’s been 22 and stupid.”

The 35-year-old previously discussed their relationship in 2014 on Cohen’s Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, responding to a caller who asked if she was still in touch with Murray.

“That’s such an interesting question,” Bush replied, via E! News. “But my mother once said to me that if you don’t have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all.”

She did elaborate slightly, noting, “We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place. To all the other costars who’ve worked it out, more power to you.”

As for working with Murray after their split, Bush said she just had to “deal with it.”

“At the end of the day, we’re grownups, and I actually think it’s interesting that when people split in a way that’s unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority,” she explained. “And so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it.”

