CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet Moment Turns Awkward After June Ambrose Asks Question on Kate Spade Attending

Things took an awkward turn at the CFDA Fashion Awards when one host on the red carpet asked if Kate Spade was attending the ceremony.

I’m sorry BUT do your research or have an earpiece in if you’re going to host the CFDA red carpet and ask Hannah Bronfman if Kate Spade is there with her. pic.twitter.com/VbCyHVQySo — blake (@alsotobfrank) June 4, 2019

June Ambrose — a costume designer — was hosting the awards at the Brooklyn Museum Monday night and asked if the popular designer was attending just a year after Spade’s death.

Ambrose was interviewing influencer and entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman when the flub happened. Bronfman was attending the awards alongside Spade’s New York creative director Nicola Glass and was wearing one of the famous designer’s dresses. Ambrose complimented her and proceeded to say that Spade was one of her favorite designers then asked the influencer if Spade was attending the event. It was clear that Bronfman didn’t know quite how to respond to that, so Ambrose then asked of Spade had skipped by them on the red carpet.

“I’m here with the Kate Spade New York team,” Bronfman replied, clearly stunned. Ambrose continued to cut her off with assumptions that Spade was at the event asking if Bronfman had arrived earlier than Spade.

People were not happy about it.

“Why did the host at @cfda just ask someone if Kate Spade was there?!!!? Insensitive af. Wow,” someone posted.

Another user wrote, “This girl is hosting the CFDA livestream needs to be fired. How do you not know Kate Spade passed away like whattttt and she knows nothing about these people.”

Ambrose is seemingly unaware that Spade died last year of by suicide at the age of 55. Spade is survived by her husband Andy — who is the brother of David Spade — and their daughter Frances. The designer was also the aunt of Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The big named designer left her fashion empire in 2006 to start her new accessories label, Frances Valentine, in 2016.

Glass is currently the creative director for Kate Spade New York and dressed Bronfman, Beanie Feldstein and Molly Gordon from Booksmart, as well as, Sadie Sink from Netflix’s Stranger Things.