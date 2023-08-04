Céline Dion's Sister Gives Health Update on Singer

Céline Dion's sister, Claudette, is holding on to hope as she shares an update on the singer's Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. Just six months after the 55-year-old "My Heart Will Go On" singer announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, characterized by painful muscle spasms, Claudette told Le Journal de Montréal that their sister has moved in with Céline to aid in her care.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette said, as published by SheMazing. While Céline continues to fight, doctors have yet to find medication that really works, Claudette continued.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," she continued of Céline's choice to step away from performing and cancel her Courage World Tour. "It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Céline shared in December that she had been diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disease. "Hello everyone, I'm sorry it's taken me so long to reach out to you, I miss you so much and I can't wait to be on stage talking to you in person," she said in a video on Instagram at the time. "As you know, I've always been an open book and I wasn't ready to say anything before but I'm ready now."

Céline explained that while she officially had a diagnosis, her day-to-day life had been heavily impacted. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to." The Grammy winner initially postponed her European tour at the time but would go on to cancel the entire Courage World Tour in May.