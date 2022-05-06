Celine Dion Reveals Disappointing Update Amid Ongoing Health Issues

✖

Céline Dion delivered an emotional update on her ongoing health concerns, on the heels of postponing her tour again. The 54-year-old singing icon expressed her disappointment in having to move and cancel her upcoming European concerts in an April 29 Instagram video."Well, here we are again and I'm so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now this is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too," Dion said. She revealed that her recovery is "very slow." And while she found this to be frustrating, Dion said she is "doing a little bit better."

"I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I'm still experiencing some spasms, and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped," she said, adding that she must be in "top shape" to perform. According to the singer's website, she has been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms," which had prevented her from performing on stage when she had to cancel the North American leg of her tour.

"I'm just not there yet," she said in her Friday video. "I wanted you to know that I'm sorry for this news. I know you've all waited so long for the concerts, and I appreciate your loyalty." Dion stated that she is trying her "very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows 'cause that's what you deserve."

In January, Dion said about the North American tour leg, "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing." There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again," she continued. "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

In October, she was forced to postpone her residency at the new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas due to the same health issue. The residency was initially scheduled to begin in November 2021, with dates through February 5, 2022. There is no indication as to whether the shows will be rescheduled.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion told Variety in October 2021. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."