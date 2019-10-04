See Celine Dion’s First Photo Since Postponing Shows, New Update on Illness

Celine Dion recently postponed a number of shows in Montreal due to a throat virus, but the star is looking ahead for her current tour, recently announcing a number of new dates. An Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 4 offered an update on when fans could purchase tickets for the newly announced shows, with Dion’s team sharing a photo of the star from one of the opening dates on her tour in which she was wearing a sparkling long-sleeved bell bottom jumpsuit with a v-neck and rocking a short bob hairstyle.

“Tickets for the general public for most of Celine’s new shows on the #CourageWorldTour go on-sale today at 10am (local time)! Link in bio for details,” declared the message.

The postponed shows were originally scheduled for Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1, 4 and 5 in Montreal, Canada as part of Dion’s Courage World Tour and will now take place in November and February. On Thursday, Oct. 4, the singer shared a video in which she spoke in French and apologized to fans for rescheduling.

“For me, it’s a lot harder to postpone a show than to do a show and I’m so sorry for disappointing you,” she told fans. “It’s hard just waiting to get better and I feel like I’m letting you down. I know that it’s because of you that I can do what I love.”

“We got off to such a great start in Quebec and I was really looking forward to Montreal, then this throat virus hits me,” Dion continued. “Unfortunately, it happens…I really thought I’d be good by now, but the voice is still not there yet. When I perform for you I always want to give you everything I’ve got. Sorry again Montreal and thank you for believing in me from the very, very beginning.”

The Courage World Tour kicked off in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Sept. 18 and will head to the United States beginning on Oct. 18 with a series of shows before returning to Canada for the rescheduled dates. The tour runs through April 2020 in Canada and the U.S. before moving abroad to Europe through September 2020.

The tour promotes Dion’s upcoming album, Courage, which will be released on Nov. 15. The Canadian star has already released four songs from the project — “Flying on My Own,” which she debuted at the close of her Las Vegas residency in June, and “Courage,” “Lying Down” and “Imperfections.”

