Celebrity Speakers for College Commencements in 2018

As college graduation season begins to approach, one thing that can always be counted on is celebrities delivering commencement speeches.

In the past, a number of stars have had their speeches go viral, resulting in some hilarious and inspirational moments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2003, Will Ferrell delivered a commencement speech at Harvard where the comedian came out to Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” and told the departing class, “I’m sorry, graduates. But this is a world where you aren’t allowed to use your cell phone in airplanes, during live theater, at the movies, at funerals, or even during your own elective surgery. … It ain’t that easy. Strong words, I know. Tough talk.”

Conversely, Denzel Washington delivered a more empowering speech to the University of Pennsylvania’s 2011 graduating class.

“Fall forward. Here’s what I mean: Reggie Jackson struck out 2,600 times in his career — the most in the history of baseball. But you don’t hear about the strikeouts. People remember the home runs. Fall forward,” Washington encouraged the students. “Thomas Edison conducted 1,000 failed experiments. Did you know that? I didn’t either, because number 1,001 was the light bulb. Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success.”

Below is a current list of celebrities, originally shared by THR, who will be delivering commencement speeches to universities across the nation in 2018.

Sterling K. Brown

Where he will be speaking: Stanford University on June 15

Most well-known for his role on the hit series This is Us, Stanford University alum Sterling K. Brown will return to his alma mater this year to deliver the graduation commencement speech.

Michael Keaton

Where he will be speaking: Kent State University on May 12.

Michael Keaton has captivated and cracked up audiences for years with films from Birdman to Multiplicity.

This year, he returns to Kent State, where he previously studied speech before dropping out, to deliver a speech to the graduating class.

Interestingly, in the past Keaton has been a “visiting scholar” at Carnegie Mellon University.

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood

Where they will be speaking: University of Georgia on May 4

Before staring Lady Antebellum with Hillary Scott, both Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood graduated from the University of Georgia, with Kelley earning a degree in finance.

They will return to the college together to deliver a commencement speech.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Where he will be speaking: Duke University on May 13

Tim Cook was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama before going on to graduate with an Bachelors degree from Auburn University and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Cook will return to Duke to deliver this years commencement speech to the graduates.

Oprah Winfrey

Where she will be speaking: USC Annenberg on May 11

Prior to becoming a multimedia mogul, Oprah Winfrey graduated from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year, she will make an appearance at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to send off the graduating class with what is sure to be an empowering speech.

Jimmy Carter

Where he will be speaking: Liberty University on May 19

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is an alumni of both the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as the United States Naval Academy.

While he has likely delivered numerous college commencement speeches throughout his lifetime, this year he will be giving one at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Queen Latifah and Anita Hill

Where they will be speaking: Rutgers University on May 14

Queen Latifah (real name: Dana Elaine Owens) graduated from Irvington High School in the 1980s and went on to become a massively influential musician and actress.

Anita Hill is a U.S. attorney and university professor who graduated from both Oklahoma State University and Yale Law School.

Both women will take the stage at Rutgers’ 2018 graduation to deliver speeches to the exiting class.

Josh Groban

Where he will be speaking: High Point University on June 5

Josh Groban became a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon in the early 2000s when his hit song “You Raise Me Up” took over the radio airwaves.

Before that, however, Groban briefly attended Carnegie Mellon University to study musical theater. This year, the singer will speak to the graduating class at High Point University in North Carolina.

Lindsay Lohan

Where she will be speaking: Harvard Law School

Lohan herself did not attend college, as she was very busy with her acting career from a young age.

She recently announced, however, that Harvard Law has asked her “to speak at their graduation commencement ceremony.”

“I’m really really honored and I couldn’t be happier,” she said in an Instagram video.

Other Upcoming Celebrity Commencement Speeches

Hillary Clinton – Yale on May 21

Alexander Payne – University of Nebraska-Lincoln on May 5

ESPN anchor Hannah Storm – University of Portland on May 6

Hidden Figures author Margot Lee Shetterly – Worcester Polytechnic Institute on May 10

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris – UC Berkeley on May 12

NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell – University of Pennsylvania on May 14

Sheryl Sandberg – Massachusetts Institute of Technology on June 8