Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry Undergoes Second Brain Surgery in 6 Months

Celebrity medium Tyler Henry is recovering after undergoing his second brain surgery in the last six months.

The Hollywood Medium star, 29, had a “cyst growing in his brain” removed, according to his husband, Clint Godwin, who took to Instagram on Thursday with an update on Henry’s health.

“As you might remember, my husband, Tyler Henry, underwent surgery in May 2025 to remove a cyst growing in his brain,” Godwin wrote. “However, over the past month, symptoms of swelling slowly returned.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Tyler Henry and Clint Godwin arrive at the Project Angel Food’s 2023 Angel Awards on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“Tyler’s medical team decided that another surgery to address the recurring cyst and swelling was the best option,” he went on, revealing that Henry has been “recovering well” since the surgery.

In the caption of his post, Godwin concluded, “@tylerhenrymedium and I are so thankful for all the support shown to us over the last couple days. We feel so loved by so many. They say the third time is a charm!”

The most recent procedure is Henry’s third brain surgery overall, with his first taking place in 2014 when he was 18. The medium previously reflected on the surgery in a 2023 Instagram post, revealing that surgeons removed a “congenital brain cyst” after discovering it on an MRI.

“A mass I was born with was only now causing a life-threatening situation as my adult life was just beginning,” he wrote at the time, adding, “Without the inevitable brain surgery that ensued, I don’t think I would of had such a firsthand awareness of the fragility of life. It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next.”

In May, Henry had a “colloid tumor near the center of [his] brain” removed.

A colloid cyst is a “benign, fluid-filled sac that arises in the area of the brain known as the third ventricle,” according to Columbia University.

“Brain surgery was a success!” the Between Two Worlds author wrote on Instagram while recovering. “Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings.”