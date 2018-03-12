12 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

While many celebrity parents work to keep their kids out of the spotlight, a select few can never disguise their look-alike offspring.

From sweet mother-daughter duos like Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise to older children who can’t escape the similarities to their parents (read: Tom and Colin Hanks), these famous moms and dads have created cute kids who boast strikingly similar features.

For some, it’s even difficult to tell them apart!

Keep scrolling to see these stars and their look-alike kids.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe:

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, are arguably Hollywood’s most similar mother-daughter duo — though Ava also bears a striking resemblance to her father.

But aside from their mirror-image looks, Witherspoon said she and her daughter have similar personalities and drive. “I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy. From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself,” she said on her blog, Love, Reese.

“She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing,” the proud mom continued.

Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure:

To look at Natasha Bure is to go back in time to the days when DJ Tanner was fawning over Steve Hale.

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, 41, and her daughter, 19, look more like sisters on the red carpet, but the mother-daughter duo have kept up with their relationship both on and off screen.

Candace, a veteran actress for Hallmark original films, recruited her and husband Valeri Bure’s eldest of three kids to play her daughter in Switched for Christmas, which premiered in 2017.

“I made it a point to be a co-star and not a mom when we were filming,” Candace told People of working alongside her daughter. “It was really important to me to make sure I let the director do their job and not give Natasha any acting notes. I did make sure she understood the technical aspects of what was going on during filming because I think that kind of stuff is really important for any newer actor to learn. It makes their jobs easier in the future.”

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise:

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise is a spitting image of her mom, sharing their dark hair, almond eyes and other facial features.

While Holmes keeps her own life and her daughter’s pretty private, the mother-daughter pair stepped out in New York to introduce Taylor Swift at Z100’s Jungle Ball in December.

“She’s one of our favorite performers, and who is it tonight?” Holmes said, before Suri shouted, “Taylor Swift!”

Tish Cyrus and her daughters:

Billy Ray Cyrus’ bride Tish Cyrus, 50, defies age all on her own. But put her next to daughters Brandi and Miley Cyrus and you may as well be staring at triplets, as evidenced by this family photo from the Billboard Music Awards in 2017.

The famous momager favors her two elder daughters, while younger daughter Noah Cyrus looks more like her “Achy Breaky Heart”-singer father.

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook:

Christie Brinkley, 64, and her 19-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook share their beachy-blonde locks, bright eyes, slim noses and big smiles. They also shared a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread in 2017 alongside Brinkley’s other daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

But in 2018, Cook was named a rookie on her own for the magazine, making her the first-ever second-generation model for the issue. Naturally, Brinkley was given the opportunity to break the news to her daughter.

“I can’t even believe this is real,” Cook said of the news.

“You’re on your own now,” Brinkley told her. “You’re out of my sandy footprints and you are on your own.”

David Beckham and his sons:

Soccer star David Beckham and his middle son, Romeo, are spitting images of one another, but the proud dad and all three of his sons share some of his good looks.

Beckham passed down his structured facial frame and rugged style to eldest son, Brooklyn, and his younger offspring, Cruz, in addition to Romeo. But while they share their dad’s looks, they don’t necessarily plan on following in his footsteps.

“One of my boys turned around to me the other day and said, ‘Daddy, you know, I’m not sure I want to play football all the time…’ It broke my heart a little bit,” Beckham told ABC News in 2015. He said his son told him, “Every time that I step onto the field, I know people are saying, ‘This is David Beckham’s son’, and if I’m not as good as you, then it’s not good enough.”

“I said, ‘Okay, stop right there… You play because you want to play,’” Beckham said.

Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice:

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice practically cloned herself in daughter Gia Giudice.

The 17-year-old and her mother have held a tight bond not only for their strikingly similar looks, but for their shared commitment to their family.

Teresa has been raising her four daughters, Gia, Gabrielle, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8, alone while her husband Joe serves a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

As Gia is the oldest of her sisters, she has reportedly been tasked with aiding her mother and setting a positive example for her siblings in her father’s absence.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson:

Perhaps the most famous mother-daughter look-alike pair of all time, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have aligned their careers are closely as their looks.

Both Hawn and Hudson have worked to maintain their status and elite actresses, and lucky for fans, they cling to each other during awards show appearances.

“How much time do we have? It’s challenging because it is that plentiful,” Hudson, 38, said of her 72-year-old mom ahead of the SAG Awards. “I feel lucky, blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom. I think that compassion, to be compassionate. I have a lot of fight in me by nature. I think one of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything I do. Kindness and that family is everything. That how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything, so everything we put our heart into is really for our family.”

Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich:

Liv Freundlich, daughter of Oscar-winner Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich, is a 15-year-old spitting image of her famous mother.

Sharing their naturally vibrant red hair, almond-shaped eyes and wide smiles, the teen is a dead ringer for her actress mom. She has event followed in Moore’s footsteps by exploring work in the entertainment industry as a model for J.Crew in a fashion show last year.

But despite the pull to the fashion and entertainment scene, Moore says her daughter will stay grounded through it all. “She is a wonderful student and a really great girl and an interested person,” she previously told People. “When she was really little, she said, ‘You know mommy, some people get really scared when they watch movies but I don’t because I know that they’ve made everything up.’ She always understood the concept of illusion and I think she understands that with fashion as well.”

Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks:

Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes’ son Colin Hanks took after his father in more ways than one.

The pair share the same dimples, eyes and dark hair, but Colin has also grown to become Hollywood actor, starring in Orange County, King Kong and House Bunny. Tom and Colin even dared to share the screen in 2009 for The Great Buck Howard.

“I was just glad we were able to do it in a movie that I really am so proud of and that means so much to me,” Colin said of their co-starring roles. “But, if I’m still answering the same questions about working with him 10 years from now, I’m going to be disappointed.”

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis:

Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, actually pointed out how much she is beginning to look like her mom in this Instagram post from May 2015.

“That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother,” she wrote, adding a hashtag for “#twinning.”

Though there is a 26-year difference between the mother-daughter pair, the Hollywood ladies could certainly pass as sisters.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber:

“I just don’t see the resemblance,” Kaia Gerber joked of this photo with her mom, Cindy Crawford.

Not only are Crawford and Gerber a look-alike duo, they seem to have been drawn to the same profession. While Crawford still strikes a modeling pose following her three decade career, Gerber is just getting started in the modeling industry.

The 16-year-old landed her first Vogue cover in February with Vogue Paris, and recently appeared in Spring 2018 campaigns for Versace, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Omega.