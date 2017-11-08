With Hurricane Irma expected to tear through Florida this weekend, there are thousands of residents in the way of its destructive path, including a slew of celebrity homes.

Poised to wreck havoc for stars like Gloria Estefan, Phil Collins, Shakira and Diddy, all whom own homes in the Miami area, the stars like so many Americans are preparing for their oasis to suffer the brunt of Irma’s wrath.

After the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Texas earlier this month, Irma has the potential to cause even more destruction to the United States and the northeastern Caribbean islands. The category five cyclone has already swirled its way to areas, including Antigua, the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, but will be charging toward Florida come Saturday.

Expected to hit with a vengeance this weekend, scroll through to learn of some of the celebrity homes in the path of Hurricane Irma.

Gloria Estefan

Cuban-American singer and songwriter, Gloria Estefan has been soaking up the sun in her Miami Beach home on Star Island for years. Realtor.com reports that Estefan bought the estate almost 20 years ago for a whopping 1.8 million. The nearly 8,000 square foot Floridian villa includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms on 1.34 acres of land. The neighborhood is so luxurious and charming, she now owns two properties on the exclusive island.

Phil Collins

Just two years ago, singer and songwriter, Phil Collins scooped up a slice of Jennifer Lopez’s tropical paradise in a $33-million deal, as reported by Zillow. The 1929-built, Mediterranean-style estate in Miami Beach features 200 feet of waterfront on the stunning Biscayne Bay with views of the Miami skyline. Built with privacy and entertainment in mind, the home spans 1.2 acres with a royal palm forest and stunning dock to the bay.

Shakira

Shakira’s Miami Beach home initially purchased at $3.38 million is now valued at an estimated $13 million. Featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the residence was completely remodeled to create a “Zen sanctuary” for the Colombian-born songstress. Like so many of her celebrity neighbors, the home has tall gates and privacy hedges, and measures nearly 9,000 square feet.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

All-around music icon, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs plunked out more than $39 million on his Star Island pad, which features a stunning waterfront and a 200-person pool. The two-story “European-style” features a grotto connected by an underwater tunnel, a 35-seat theater, a wine room, and a “steam room, massage room and beauty salon” in a separate structure on-site, according to TMZ.

Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat player, Dwyane Wade’s lavish beach home has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 13,000 square feet of living space. The opulent Mediterranean bay front villa on the strip’s North Bay Road offers the finest in details, finishes and luxurious amenities. The area is also a hot spot for the NBA team, with Hassan Whiteside a couple miles away and former teammate Chris Bosh living just a few doors down.

Versace Mansion

It would be a devastating blow to history if Hurricane Irma damages the Villa Casa Casuarina also formerly known as the Versace mansion. Built in 1930, the nearly 24,000 square feet home with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms might be a boutique hotel now with its glorious views of the Atlantic ocean, but it was once the home of fashion designer, Gianni Versace. The home’s namesake purchased the property in 1992, spending millions renovating and adding another wing to the building. Unfortunately, he was shot outside the home’s steps in 1997.

Kenny Chensey

Richard Branson and Kenny Chesney, both of whom have homes in the way of Irma, also opened up about the devastation left behind by the hurricane.

Chensey told HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade, that the damage was “biblical in nature.”

His residence on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John has been destroyed, revealing to Meade that “it’s just simply gone.”

“That place and the people mean so much more to me than my house,” Chesney said.

Richard Branson

Billionaire and business magnate, Branson and his team might be hunkering down at his Necker Island estate in the British Virgin Islands, but the mogul wrote in a microblog on Friday shared to Instagram that Irma has devastated his home.

“I have never seen anything like this hurricane. Necker and the whole area have been completely and utterly devastated. We are still assessing the damage, but whole houses and trees have disappeared,” Branson, 78 said. “Outside of the bunker, bathroom and bedroom doors and windows have flown 40 feet away.”

His son took to Instagram as well to share an aerial view of the devastation left behind.