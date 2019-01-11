In Memoriam: Celebrities Lost in 2018

While every year brings the sad reality that celebrities we know and love will pass away, 2018 was mournfully memorable for notable lives lost.

Over the course of last year, fans lost award-wining singers, legendary comedians, iconic actors and actresses, and dignitaries such as former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara, evangelist preacher Billy Graham and famed physicist Stephen Hawking.

Joining the innumerable amount of mourning fans, we pay tribute to the celebrities and artists who have lost their lives.

George H. W. Bush, Former President

On Nov. 30, former President George H. W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for the 41st President, revealed the news in a statement.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” the statement read.

“He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”

Bush’s son — George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States — also provided a statement on the passing of the Bush family patriarch.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” he wrote. “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, hailed as the Queen of Soul for more than half a century, died Thursday, Aug. 16. She was 76 years old. Her cause of death was advanced pancreatic cancer.

The 18-time Grammy winner was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 25, 1942, and her family moved to Detroit, Michigan, when she was 4. She remained loyal to the region and lived there for decades.

Franklin’s legendary music career reached unprecedented heights in the late 1960s and 1970s thanks to hit singles like “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman,” “Think” and “Spanish Harlem.”

She was the first woman indicted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and was also a member of the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame. She was married and divorced twice and has four children.

Other hit recordings of Franklin’s include “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “Chain of Fools,” “The Thrill Is Gone,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “See Saw,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Rock Steady.” She found success in 2014 with a cover of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.”

Joe Jackson, Musical Family Patriarch

Joe Jackson, the patriarch who launched the Jackson family musical dynasty, died on June 27 at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer.

A somewhat controversial figure in pop-culture history, Joe is responsible for the success of The Jackson Brothers, later changed to the Jackson 5, the legendary singing group from the 1970s that was the catalyst for Michael Jackson‘s rise to fame.

Joe’s legacy in Michael’s success was shadowed by accusations that he was abusive and controlling when the boys were young, charges he denied.

He is survived by his wife and nine of his children.

XXXTentacion, Controversial Rapper

XXXTentacion, the controversial “Look at Me!” rapper, was shot and killed on June 18. He was 20.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was born and raised in Florida. He had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, countless accusations of violence and numerous massive hits as a rap artist. He rose to fame practically overnight, and came to resent it almost as fast.

As a result, his death received a wide range of reactions on social media. He was remembered as an “enormous talent” but also “tormented and disturbed.”

Barbara Bush, Former First Lady

Barbara Bush, wife of the 41st U.S. president and mother of the 43rd, died on April 17, at the age of 92.

The former first lady and first mother passed away on Tuesday, April 17, after announcing over the weekend that she would not seek further treatment for her failing health. A statement from the office of her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, commemorated her.

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17 2018 at the age of 92,” it read. “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.”

Billy Graham, Evangelist Preacher

Evangelist Billy Graham died on Feb. 21, a family spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 99.

The spokesperson said Graham, counselor to Presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

The preacher was one of the world’s most famous evangelists and became known as “America’s Pastor” throughout his decades-long career.

President Donald Tribute paid tribute to Graham, calling him “a very special man.”

Mac Miller, Rapper

Mac Miller was a rapper known for tracks like “Self Care” and “Ladders.” On Sept. 7, Miller was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles, California home.

He was later pronounced dead of a suspected drug overdose.

The rapper was beloved by both hip-hop fans and his peers in the industry for his incredible talent, but was most well-known to many as having dated singer Ariana Grande form 2016 to 2018.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote in her first public comments after his passing.

“we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else,” Grande added. “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

JANUARY

Eddie Clarke (above): The Motörhead “classic” band member died on Jan. 10 after a battle with pneumonia. He was 67.

Olivia Cole: The Emmy-winning actress passed away at her home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico on Jan. 19. She was 75. In addition to Roots, Cole also starred in TV shows such as Guiding Light, Szysznyk, Report to Murphy, and Brewster Place.

Ann Gillis: The star voice actress character in the Disney classic Bambi, passed away on Jan. 31. She was 90. In addition to Bambi, Gillis also appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Little Orphan Annie, and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Dave Holland: The former Judas Priest drummer died on Jan. 16. He was 69.



Dorothy Malone: The Oscar-winner for her performance in Written on the Wind and a television icon thanks to Peyton Place died on Jan. 19. She was 92.

Joseph Wayne Miller: The Heavyweights actor died in Chicago on Jan. 9. He was 36.

Dolores O’Riordan: The Cranberries singer was found dead in her hotel room on Jan. 15. She was 46. The world collectively mourned O’Riordan’s passing, with many of her peers in the music industry took the news especially hard.

Mark Salling (above): The actor, who played Puck on Fox’s Glee from 2009 to 2015, died on Jan. 30 of an apparent suicide. He was 35.

Fredo Santana: The Chicago rapper died in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 19. He was 27.

Connie Sawyer: The oldest working Hollywood actress, died on Jan. 21. She was 105. Sawyer’s film credits stretch from A Hole In The Head with Frank Sinatra to Pineapple Express with Seth Rogen and James Franco.

Simon Shelton: The actor also known as Simon Barnes, died on Jan. 17. He was 52. Shelton was best known as playing Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky but also starred in the popular British children’s game show Incredible Games.

Mark E. Smith: The frontman for English post-punk band The Fall, died in England on Jan. 24. He was 60.

Joel Taylor: A cast member of the popular Discovery Channel series Storm Chasers, died on Jan. 22. He was 38.

Jerry Van Dyke: The comedian and actor died on Jan. 5 at his Malvern, Arkansas, ranch. He was 86.

Lari White (above): The singer-songwriter passed away on Jan. 23. She was 52. She rose to fame in the ’90s with a series of hits that included “That’s My Baby,” “Now I Know,” “That’s When You Know (You’re in Love)” and “Ready, Willing and Able,” among others.

Hugh Wilson: Creator of the acclaimed sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati and director, co-writer of the first Police Academy movie that launched a franchise, died on Jan. 14. He was 74.

Louis Zorich: The stage veteran, who played Paul Reiser’s father on NBC’s Mad About You, died on Jan. 30. He was 93.

FEBRUARY

Marty Allen: The bug-eyed comedian with wild hair, passed away on Feb. 12. He was 95. The comedian, whose catchphrase was “hello dear,” has now said goodbye. Candi Cazau, a spokesperson for Allen, announcing via the Associated Press that Allen died in Las Vegas, Nevada of complications from pneumonia with his wife and performing partner, Kate Blackwell, by his side.

Barbara Alston: A singer for the 1960s girl group The Crystals, that made its name with hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron” and “Then He Kissed Me,” died on Feb. 16. She was 74. Alston’s daughter Donielle Prophete told reporters that her passing was due to complications from the flu.

John Perry Barlow: The lyricist for The Grateful Dead, passed away on Feb. 7. He was 70. Barlow’s passing was announced on the website of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that defends and promotes digital expression and Internet access. Cindy Cohn, the foundation’s executive director, wrote that the musician “passed away quietly in his sleep.”

Reg E. Cathey (above): The prolific character actor, died on Feb. 9. He was 59. The Wire creator David Simon tweeted the sad news but did not include a cause of death for the actor, who played Norman Wilson in 23 episodes of Simon’s HBO series. Cathey was prolific in his four-decade career, with over 80 credits to his name. His most recent film was Tyrel, which played at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Emma Chambers: The actress best known for her role in Notting Hill, died on Feb. 21. She was 53. Chambers’ agent, John Grant, told reporters that the actress died of natural causes.

Barry Crimmins: The comedian died on Feb. 28. He was 64. In the late ’70s, Crimmins founded Boston’s Ding Ho Comedy Club, which helped launch the careers of stand-up comedians like Steven Wright, Denis Leary and Dana Gould.

Vic Damone: The Accomplished crooner, famously described by Frank Sinatra as having the “best pipes in the business,” died on Feb. 11. He was 89. The “On the Street Where You Live” singer passed away at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, of undisclosed causes, his relatives confirmed.

Dennis Edwards: A lead singer for the Temptations in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died on Feb. 2. He was 74. Edwards was born in Fairfield, Alabama, and found a love of music in Detroit. He replaced David Ruffin in 1968 and with Edwards as the lead singer, the group found success with the Grammy-winning “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away From Me)” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.”

Nanette Fabray: The charming actress who spent almost her entire life in the spotlight, died on Feb. 22 at her Palos Verdes, California home. The three-time Emmy winner was 97.

Lewis Gilbert: The director of multiple James Bond films, passed way at the age of 97. Deadline reported the accomplished director’s death, though it did not cite a cause. Other reports cited that he died in his Monaco home on Feb. 23.

Mickey Jones: The Justified and Home Improvement actor died on Feb. 7. He was 76. According to TMZ, the actor passed away due to a long illness, but it his illness was not clarified.

Edwin Jackson: The Indianapolis Colts linebacker was the victim of a drunken driver on Feb. 4. He was 26. Allegedly, a man named Manuel Orrego-Savala came along in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, veered onto the shoulder where Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were stopped, and struck them with the vehicle. He was eventually apprehended after attempting to flee the scene of the crime.

Sridevi Kapoor: The international superstar and actress, also known simply as Sridevi by millions, passed away on Feb. 24. She was 54. The award-winning actress, with more than 280 credits to her name and a career spanning more than five decades, died in the United Arab Emirates of a cardiac arrest.

Andy Lewis: The Academy Award-nominated screenwriter passed away on Feb. 28 in his home in Walpole, New Hampshire. He was 92. He is perhaps best-known for co-writing the screenplay for Klute, a 1971 thriller that earned him his Oscar nomination. Jane Fonda took home an Academy Award for her portrayal of Bree Daniels in the movie, alongside co-star Donald Sutherland.

John Mahoney (above): The Frasier star passed away in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 4. He was 77. Actor Kelsey Grammer had some heartfelt words to say about the passing of Mahoney, who played his father on Frasier. “He was my father. I loved him,” Grammer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Daryle Singletary: the country singer died unexpectedly on Feb. 12 at his Nashville, Tennessee home. He was 46. The singer had five songs enter the Top 40 of the Hot Country Songs charts, including “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love”, which reached No. 1, and “Too Much Fun,” which reached No. 4.

Kevin Smith, aka Lovebug Starski: The DJ and rapper widely credited with coining the term hip-hop, died of a heart attack on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas, his manager said. He was 57. Born in 1960 in the Bronx borough of New York City, Starski was a key member of the 1970s hip-hop movement along with Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash.

MARCH

Frank Avruch: The longtime television personality and children’s entertainer Frank Avruch, best known for his role in Bozo the Clown, died on March 20. He was 89. Avruch starred in the popular children’s TV program from 1959 to 1970.

DuShon Monique Brown (above): The Chicago Fire actress died on March 23. She was 49. She was best known for playing Connie, Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) assistant, on the NBC firefighter drama. Brown’s character on Chicago Fire was known for being a moral compass and no-nonsense influence on the firefighters. She appeared in the March 22 two-hour special, where she picked up a non-work-related fax for the firehouse squad and simply gave them a long look before handing over the piece of paper.

Matt Dike: The music producer, who worked with legendary rap trio the Beastie Boys, died on March 13. He was 55. Dike was a co-founder of Los Angeles hip-hop label Delicious Vinyl, and produced iconic hip-hop songs such as “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” by Tone Loc, as well as “Bust a Move” by Young MC. He also helped craft the Beastie Boys’ sophomore album, Paul’s Boutique, which is considered by many to be an incredibly influential hip-hop album, though at the time it flopped.

Stephen Hawking: The famed physicist died on March 14, according to his family. He was 76. The Cambridge University scientist was known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including A Brief History of Time.

Wayne Huizenga: The Blockbuster founder died on March 22. He was 80. He was the only entrepreneur to create three different Fortune 500 companies during his career: Blockbuster video, Waste Management and AutoNation. At one time, Huizenga, had owned three sports teams where he lived in South Florida — the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers and the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Lancaster: The MTV Road Rules alum died of suspected heart failure on March 29. He was 43. Lancaster appeared in the seventh season of Road Rules in 1999 when he was 23, competing on 13 different “missions” over the course of 15 episodes while shooting in Mexico, Costa Rica and the U.S. TMZ reports that he did not win the grand prize of $43,000.

Craig Mack: The Former Bad Boy rapper passed away on March 12 in his Walterboro, South Carolina home. He was 46. Back in the mid-1990s, Mack was signed to Bad Boy Records, the label famously owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs. In 1994, Mack put his debut album Project Funk da World, and dropped the hit single, “Flava in Ya Ear.”

Charlie Quintana: Former Social Distortion and Cracker drummer passed away on March 13. He was 56. Cracker, who Quintana played with from 1996 to 1995, tweeted, “Charlie ‘Chalo’ Quintana has passed away. One of the greatest drummers of all time. A true test of a drummers ability is a slow song. No one could ever match him on this. It was an honor to have recorded this and so many other songs with him.”

Caleb Scofield: The bassist and vocalist for metal bands Cave In, Old Man Gloom and Zozobra, died in a car accident on March 28. The musician was in his truck when it collided with a toll booth in New Hampshire. He was 39.

David Ogden Stiers (above): The star of M*A*S*H* and a prolific voice actor died on March 3. He was 75. After several roles in TV movies and shows, he found his breakthrough role as Major Charles Winchester on M*A*S*H*, beginning in 1977. He played the role in over 130 episodes through 1983 and earned two Emmy nominations. He also earned an Emmy nomination for the 1984 TV movie The First Olympics: Athens 1896.

APRIL

Harry Anderson: The actor who played Judge Harry Stone on the NBC sitcom Night Court from 1984-92, was found dead on April 16 at his home in Asheville, North Carolina. He was 65. He also appeared in Cheers as local flim-flam man/magician Harry “The Hat” Gitties.

Avicii (above): The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died on April 20 at 28. He had retired from live performing in 2016, citing health reasons.

Steven Bochco (above): The prolific TV creator behind NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and Doogie Howser M.D., died on April 1. He was 74. Bochco began his career at in the late 1960s, penning the 1968 film The Counterfeit Killer. He transitioned to television, and got his first creator credit on The Bold Ones: The New Doctors. However, it was not until Hill Street Blues that he found his first big success. He created the crime drama with Michael Kozoll and won six Emmys as a writer and producer on the show. In 1982, 1983 and 1984, the series won Outstanding Drama Series.

Philip D’Antoni: The producer behind the gritty police dramas Bullitt and The French Connection, died on April 15. He was 89. D’Antoni’s first film production was the 1968 Steve McQueen thriller Bullitt, which won the Oscar for Best Film Editing.

R. Lee Ermey: The real-life Marine Corps veteran who became a movie star thanks to his role in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and later voiced the Little Green Army Men in Toy Story, died on April 14. He was 74.

Miloš Forman: The acclaimed director, who helmed One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Amadeus, died on April 13 at 86. His mother and stepfather died during the Holocaust. His biological father, who he did not know until years later, was a Holocaust survivor. Forman went on to direct, write and act in various Czech film in the ’50s and ’60s. He made his first American film, Taking Off, in 1971. The film was a financial failure, but earned him the job directing 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Kristin Harmon: The sister of NCIS star Mark Harmon and former wife of ’50s teen idol Ricky Nelson, died on April 27 at the age of 72. Harmon’s daughter, Tracy Nelson, confirmed the news in a lengthy post on Facebook on May 1. She said her mother died from a heart attack.

Bruno Sammartino: WWE icon died on April 18. He was 82. The Italian Superman owns one the most untouchable records in WWE history as he held the WWE Championship for eight years starting in 1963. He went on to become the first ever two-time WWE champion.

Mitzi Shore: The founder and owner of the Comedy Store, which launched the careers of some of the most famous comedians, died on April 11. She was 87. She was the mother of actor and comedian Pauly Shore.

Yvonne Staples: The background baritone vocals for the Staple Singers died on April 11 at her home in Chicago. She was 80. Staples helped her family’s gospel, soul and R&B group reach the top of the music charts in the 1970s with 1972’s “I’ll Take You There,” which reached number one shortly after bursting onto the scene with 1971’s “Respect Yourself,” which reached number 2 on the Billboard charts. The group had another number 1 hit in 1975 with “Let’s Do It Again.”

Verne Troyer: Best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers comedy franchise, died on April 21. He was 49.

MAY

Nick ‘Big Bully’ Busick (above): The former WWE Superstar passed away at the age of 63 on Tuesday, May 8. The Ohio native battled esophageal cancer since in 2015 and was declared cancer-free a year later. However, Busick was diagnosed with spinal fluid cancer in 217 and has been in hospice care since March, Busick made a name for himself in the ’80s and ’90s in professional wrestling earning his WWE in 1989. Busick was typically accompanied by Harvey Whippleman, and a cigar he used to pop young fan’s balloons. As a mid-card heel, Busick word with the likes of Bret Hart, Sid Justice, and Jimmy Snuka. He would be done with the company by 1991.

Joseph Campanella: Well-regarded for his acting roles on series such as Guiding Light and Days of Our Lives, Campanella passed away on May 16 at the age of 93.

Delphine Gibson: The oldest living person in the United States, Gibson, passed away at the age of 114. According to reports, she died on Wednesday, May 9. No specific cause of death has been revealed, but it is speculated that she died of natural causes. Gibson had been living at a Huntingdon, Pennsylvania nursing home since she was 100, and attributed her long life to “good food, her faith in God and her church.”

Margot Kidder: Famous for her role as Lois Lane in the original Superman film series, Kidder passed away on May 13 at the age of 69. Her cause of death has not been announced, but she is said to have passed in her sleep.

Russell Nype: An actor and singer who appeared in such films as Hello, Dolly! and Love Story, Nype passed away on May 27, 2018 at the age of 98.

Captain Blake Painter: It was reported on May 25 that painter, captain of the F/V Maverick on seasons one and two of Deadliest Catch before leaving the show during season three, had passed away days earlier. His body was found by law enforcement. No specific cause of death was immediately announced.

Clint Walker (above left): The actor known for his long body of work, particularly in the western genre, reportedly passed away on May 21 at the age of 90. According to reports, he passed very suddenly. An official cause of death has yet to be determined, though his family believes he suffered from some kind of heart issue. Walker was in the presence of his wife and his daughter when he died.

Tom Wolfe: Born Thomas Kennerly Wolfe Jr., the American author and journalist, who is widely credited as being a crucial figure in the New Journalism literary movement, died on May 14, 2018. He was 88 years old

JUNE

Anthony Bourdain: The beloved celebrity chef and host of CNN’s Parts Unknown died on June 8. He was 61. Bourdain was found unresponsive in a hotel room in France. No immediate cause of death was announced, but it was reported that his passing appeared to be suicide-related.

Clarence Fountain: Most well-known for being a founding member of legendary gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama, Fountain passed away at the age of 88 on June 3. It was reported that his passing was related to complications from diabetes.

Jackson Odell: The actor, singer and songwriter — best known for his roles in The Goldbergs and the teen movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer — died on June 10. He was 20. He was in a sober living home, and police said there were no signs of foul play.

Vinnie Paul: An iconic drummer, and founding member of massively influential metal band Pantera, passed away at the age of 54 on June 22. No cause of death was immediately revealed.

Kate Spade (above): The popular handbag designer who became rich and famous with her line of eponymous purses, died on June 5 from an apparent suicide. She was 55. Formerly Katherine Noel Brosnahan, she founded her label in 1993 with husband Andy Spade, the brother of actor David Spade, and turned it into a billion-dollar enterprise. Tapestry, Inc. bought Kate Spade in July 2017 for $2.4 billion.

Chuck Williams, a.k.a Rockin’ Rebel: This former ECW star and his wife were found dead on June 1, in what law enforcement believes may be a murder-suicide.

JULY

Adrian Cronauer: Known as the DJ who inspired the Robin Williams film Good Morning, Vietnam, Adrian Cronauer passed away on July 18 after a long battle with an unnamed illness.

Ray Emery (above): A former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks, 35-year-old Ray Emery died on July 15 after diving into a hotel pool and drowning.

Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge: 28-year-old Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas Duffy died suddenly on July 22. At this time, no official cause of death had been announced.

Tyler Honeycutt: A 27-year-old former UCLA Bruins and Sacramento Kings player, Honeycutt died after exchanging gunfire with police officers on July 6.

Tab Hunter: Actor and 1950s heartthrob Tab Hunter died on July 8 after suffering a blood clot. Hunter was most well-known for his roles in Damn Yankees and Grease 2.

Brian Christopher Lawler: Former WWE Superstar and WWF Tag Team Champion — and son of Jerry “The King” Lawler — died on July 29 at the age of 46. He reportedly took his own life.

Annabelle Neilson: Most well-known for starring in Bravo’s Ladies of London reality TV series, socialite Annabelle Neilson passed away on July 12 after suffering a heart attack. She was 49 years old.

Ed Schultz: Former MSNBC host and political commentator Ed Schultz died of natural causes on July 5.

Nancy Sinatra Sr.: The first wife of legendary singer/actor Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra Sr. died on July 13 at the age of 101. “My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101,” her daughter Nancy Sinatra Jr. wrote in a tweet announcing her mother’s death. “She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”

Richard Swift (below): A singer and songwriter known for his work with The Shins and The Arcs, Swift passed away on July 3 after complications from hepatitis.

Craig Raymond Turner: The oldest son of iconic singer Tina Turner died on July 3, after a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.



AUGUST

L.B. Bonner: Featured on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, Bonner was found dead in a park ditch on Aug. 2, having suffered a gunshot wound. Police discovered his body after they were called and asked to perform a welfare check on him. Bonner was 30 years old.

Joel Robuchon: The acclaimed French chef, and guest judge for Top Chef, passed away at the age of 73 on Aug. 6. He was reported to have died in Geneva, Switzerland after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dennis Shields (below): An on-again-off-again boyfriend of Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, Shields was found dead at Trump Tower on Aug. 10. His cause death was ultimately ruled as “undetermined.”

Jill Janus: The 42-year-old lead singer of rock band Huntress reportedly took her own life on Aug. 14. In the past she had been open about her struggles with mental health, even confessing to attempting suicide for the first time at a young age.

Stefan Karl Stefansson: Most famous for his role as Robbie Rotten on the popular Nick Jr. show LazyTown, Stefansson passed away on Aug. 21. He reportedly died after a two-year battle with bile duct cancer.

Ed King: Best known for the time he spent in classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd — and co-writing the band’s hit song “Sweet Home Alabama” — guitarist Ed King passed away on Aug. 22 after battling cancer.

Kyle Pavone (below): Having joined the band in 2008, We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone died on Aug. 25 after a reported “accidental overdose.”

Susan Brown: General Hospital actress Susan Brown passed away on Aug. 31 at the age of 86.

Carole Shelley: Actress of stage and screen Carole Shelley died on Aug. 31 after a battle with cancer. The Odd Couple star was 79.

SEPTEMBER

Christopher Lawford: Actor, author, and activist — and nephew of John F. Kennedy — Christopher Lawford passed away on Sept. 4. He was known for appearing in films such as Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Exit Wounds, and The Doors.

Bill Daily (below): I Dream of Jeannie actor Bill Daily — who played Major Roger Healey on the classic series — died on Sept. 4. He was 91 years old.

Peter Donat: Known for playing the father of Agent Fox Mulder (

David Duchovny) on The X-Files, actor Peter Donat passed away Monday, Sept. 10 at the age of 90.

Frank Parker: A veteran of shows such as Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, Frank Parker passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia on Sept. 16. He was 79 years old.

Paul John Vasquez: Long time TV actor Paul John Vasquez died on Sept, 24 at the age of 48 after being found unresponsive. No cause of death has been reported at this time, but a heart attack was suspected. Vasquez was known for a small role on Sons of Anarchy.

OCTOBER

C.J. Fuller: The former Clemson University football player passed away on Oct. 3 at the age of 22. Not official cause of death has been reported, but he died after experiencing chest pains and slurred speech.

Cristy Caserta: A beloved contestant from The Bachelor, Caserta was found dead of a suspected seizure at the age of 38.

Scott Wilson (above): Famous for his role as the wise Hershel Greene on AMC’s The Walking Dead, Wilson passed away at the age of 76 on Oct. 6.

Peggy McCay: This legendary soap opera actress (Days of Our Lives, General Hospital) died of natural causes on Oct. 7. She was 90 years old.

Oli Herbert: The founding guitarist of American heavy metal band All That Remains, 44-year-old Herbert was found dead in a pond on his Stafford Springs, Connecticut property. No foul play is suspected.

Dick Slater: WWE legend Dick Slater passed away on Oct. 18. No cause of death appears to have been announced at this time.

Freddie Hart: Most well-known for his 1971 classic “Easy Loving,” country singer Freddie Hart died on Oct. 27. He was 91 years old.

NOVEMBER

James Greene: A longtime actor who appeared in TV series such as Parks and Recreation and The Practice, Greene died on Nov. 9 at the age of 91.

Douglas Rain: the celebrated Shakespearean stage actor who voiced the HAL 9000 computer for Stanley Kubrick’s classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, died on Nov. 11 at the age of 90.

Roy Clark (above): On Nov. 15, country music legend Roy Clark passed away after suffering complications of pneumonia. He was 85 years old.

Devin Lima: The LFO Singer was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in 2017, and on Nov. 21 he passed away at the age of 41 after battling the illness.

Ricky Jay: A famed actor and magician known for starring in films like Boogie Nights and The Prestige, Jay passed away on Nov. 24. It was reported that the 72-year-old died of natural causes.

Stephen Hillenburg (below): On Nov. 26, the Spongebob Squarepants creator died after announcing one year prior that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

DECEMBER

Ken Berry: The Mama’s Family actor passed away on Dec. 1 passed away at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. He was 85 years old.

Jael Strauss: An alum of America’s Next Top Model, Strauss died on Dec. 4 at the age of 34, after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Pete Shelley: A rock music legend, Shelley was the frontman of iconic English punk band the Buzzcocks. He passed away on Dec. 6 at the age of 63.

William ‘Willbilly’ Hathaway: One of the stars of Wicked Tuna. “Willbilly” Hathaway died at the age of 36 after being involved in a tragis car accident on Dec. 15.

Steve Dash: Real name Steve Daskewisz, the Friday the 13th Part 2 actor — who played horror movie icon Jason Voorhees in the film — died at the age of 74 on Dec. 18.

Audrey Geisel: Dr. Seuss’ widow — and producer of a number of films adapted from his books — Audrey Geisel passed away on Dec. 19. She was 97 years old.

Donald Moffat: A star of films such as The Thing and Regarding Henry, Moffat died on Dec. 20 at the age of 87 after suffering from complications of a stroke.

June Whitfield: a legendary English actress who starred in the comedy series Absolutely Fabulous, Whitfield died on Dec. 28. She was 93 years old.