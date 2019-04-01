‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner Tamar Braxton’s Husband Accused of Owing $4 Million

Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband, Vince Herbert, is accused of failing to pay the IRS millions of dollars.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Herbert, 46, was slapped with a federal tax lien for unpaid taxes for 2013, 2014 and 2015, accusing him of refusing to pay the amount owed. The IRS is also reportedly demanding that he pay quickly.

The documents say that Herbert owes $2,799,906.26 for 2013, $759,758.19 for 2014 and $466,069 for 2015 — adding up for a grand total of $4,025,733.45.

Braxton, 42, who recently won season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, was not listed on the lien, meaning the debt is solely Herbert’s.

In March, Herbert was evicted from his rental home in Los Angeles after he failed to pay rent. A judge granted a default judgement against him after he blew off an eviction lawsuit where he was accused of owing tens of thousands in rent and refusing to vacate the premises.

He also faces several other legal battles over unpaid bills and judgments; he was sued earlier this year by a company called NK Real Estate Investments, with the lawsuit claiming he entered into a one-year lease over a Los Angeles condominium back in December 2018. He was reportedly supposed to pay $37,000 a month but allegedly did not pay in February. He was served with a three-day notice to pay rent or leave.

The company sued him for the unpaid rent of $38,850, plus other costs.

The luxury condo consists of three bedrooms and five bathrooms in a building that features a 75-foot pool with hotel-style cabanas, a state of the art gym, Pilates studio, spa, yoga studio, large screening room, library, conference room, entertaining center, and a children’s playroom, according to The Blast.

Herbert was renting the condo after he and Braxton sold their Calabasas mansion for a loss following their divorce.

Braxton took home the $250,000 grand prize on Celebrity Big Brother in February and said she’s looking forward to releasing new music as well as continue in the reality TV realm on her and her sisters’ WE tv show, Braxton Family Values. Her latest album, Bluebird of Happiness, was released in September 2017. The Bold and the Beautiful recently announced that she’d be appearing in a guest star role on the longrunning soap opera.

Following her stint on the reality competition, which required her to be inside the Big Brother house for a month straight, she said she was excited to get back to her boyfriend.

“He’s not in the business, so he’s probably tired of my shenanigans by now,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the mystery man. “But I feel like we have something really, really special. He’s a great guy and my son really likes him a whole lot.”

Braxton and Herbert, a record executive, divorced in 2017 after nine years of marriage. They share 5-year-old son Logan. Braxton was previously married to Darrell “Delite” Allamby for two years until their 2003 divorce.