17 Adorable Celebrity Babies of 2017

In 2017, a baby boom hit the entertainment industry, leaving fans to swoon over the little ones’ squeezable cheeks, precious pouts and innocent eyes.

From reality personalities to athletes, movie stars and musicians, take a look at some of the most adorable little ones who’ve lit up the world this year — plus how their famous parents are handling it all.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter:

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1. Since then, the tennis pro has blessed fans with frequent snaps of her little one; she even created an Instagram account just for baby photos!

Williams’ pregnancy caused a stir after fans pieced together that she was carrying the baby when she won the Australian Open in January. The tennis star confirmed their inklings in a video after Alexis was born; a clip shows her kissing the trophy and calling it her “baby” as photographers’ cameras click and flash away. The text on her selfie sneakily reads “No one knows I’m 8 weeks pregnant.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy’s son:

Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have had one eventful year! The couple welcomed their first son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on January 4, then they got married in July.

Murgatroyd has been super candid about her journey through pregnancy and motherhood, sharing her struggles with breastfeeding, working for her fittest postpartum body and planning a wedding with an infant.

Still, the sweet family always finds time to gush over each other on social media, sending Dancing fans swooning.

Hoda Kotb’s daughter:

Today cohost Hoda Kotb surprised fans in February when she revealed she adopted her first child, daughter Haley Joy, who was born around Valentine’s Day. Since then, viewers of the NBC show have been blessed with dozens of photos and stories of the adorable family.

“I didn’t know my heart could feel like this,” Kotb told her fellow cohost after welcoming the little girl. “With all the love I’ve ever had in my life, I never imagined that I could feel this…it’s like a warm hand on my heart. I’m over the moon.”

She also shared the heartwarming meaning behind her daughter’s name: “Haley is because of Halley’s Comet. I just picture her sailing through the sky. And Joy just because she brings us joy.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new additions:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s year has been filled with bottles and diapers as he welcomed three babies in 2017.

The soccer star first welcomed twins Eva Maria Dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo in June, whom were believed to be carried by a surrogate. Just one month after becoming a father of three, Ronaldo announced his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant.

In November 12, the couple welcomed another daughter, Alana Martina Ronaldo.

But for Ronaldo, the new babies are all part of his plan; he says he wants seven kids in total.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney’s son:

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney welcomed their third child, son William “Billy” Kimmel on April 21, and the family has endured a difficult journey with his health.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host revealed in May that his son was born with a severe heart condition in which a pulmonary valve was completely blocked, as well as a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart, causing his blood to receive too little oxygen.

The little one underwent his second open heart surgery in December, then he appeared on his dad’s late night show to cheer up the crowd. “Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable,” Kimmel said as he held Billy during an opening monologue.

Kimberly and Stephen Schlapman’s daughter:

Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman and her husband Stephen Schlapman welcomed daughter Dolly Grace Schlapman in January through a domestic adoption.

The cute little one was named after country legend Dolly Parton, so it was only fitting that the two met in October — wearing matching champagne-colored outfits and all.



The Schlapmans are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Daisy.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s son:

In a year of highs and lows for Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish, the couple was blessed with their first child together, son Kenzo Kash Hart, on November 21.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor gushed about ‘dad life’ at the movie premiere in December, but he admitted he doesn’t mess with his son’s dirty diapers.

“Oh, no. Not on my new baby. Not on Kenzo,” Hart told Extra‘s Mario Lopez. “On my older babies I did and I had tough times doing it, with a newborn it’s very tough, they’re fragile, they need a mother’s touch, that’s not a father’s time, so I said, ‘… don’t tag me in till me and the baby are on terms of ‘Stop!’ and he can listen to that; I don’t want to deal with that new, new.’”

The Roloff babies:

Little People, Big World fans got double the excitement in 2017 as two babies were born into the Roloff family.

Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed son Jackson Kyle Roloff on May 12, then Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed daughter Ember Jean Roloff on September 10.

Fans of the reality family know that matriarch Amy Roloff was perhaps the most thrilled over their two new additions. “I could spend all day everyday with my two grandkids Jackson and Ember. Love when I get to hang out with them. They’re growing up so fast already. I’m so thankful,” she wrote in one Instagram post.

Jaime Pressly and Hamzi Hijazi’s twins:

Jaime Pressly and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi welcomed twin boys Leo and Lenon on October 16.

The Mom actress is also a parent to 10-year-old Dezi James, but she claims the whole pregnancy experience was completely different this time around.

“Doing it 10 years older [is] really night and day!” Pressly told PEOPLE in September, saying she feels “ten years wiser.” As for the difference in carrying two children as compared to one? She says “Having eight limbs moving around is something very alien.”

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akin’s daughters:

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins went from a young married couple to parents of two daughters this year!

The country singer and his wife welcomed daughter Willa Gray into the family in May through adoption from Uganda, a country they frequently visited for mission work. On August 12, the couple welcomed biological daughter Ada James into the family.

Despite being a fun-loving, goofy dad, Thomas Rhett said he was “completely unprepared” for two daughters. “When you step into immediately having a 16-month-old — I feel like I know how to deal with 2-year-olds pretty accurately now, but an infant is a whole different story, because when they cry, you don’t fully know why they’re crying,” Rhett said, The Boot reports. “And I have not been a very good ‘make you stop crying’ dad. It’s been a huge adjustment, but we’re having a blast. We’re very blessed to have two beautiful girls.”

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s daughter:

WWE stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9.

Though Bella has spoken candidly about her hopes to return to wrestling, she’s focused first on being a mom to her adorable little one.

“The best thing [about being a mom] is just the love you feel for your baby,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The breastfeeding, that bond, and honestly, this was the first morning where she didn’t wake up to us, but when she wakes up, and her little eyes open, and they see you, this smile… and babies have innocent smiles, they don’t fake anything. They let you know exactly how they’re feeling.”

Lauren Conrad and William Tell’s son:

Former MTV reality personality Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed baby boy Liam James Tell on July 5.

“His little face is so cute,” Conrad told PEOPLE when Liam was three months old. “I keep telling him, ‘No one will ever love you like I do!’ “

“He’s sort of a combo of both of us,” she added. “He definitely looks like William, but he’s still so tiny it’s hard to tell!”

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana’s son:

Janet Jackson made headlines when she confirmed her pregnancy at age 50, but she gave birth to a healthy boy, Eissa Al Mana, in January.

Though the pop singer split from husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth, Jackson is “so happy” to be a mother, according to her longtime producing partner Jimmy Jan.

“I told her that when you have a baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you but it doesn’t really come out until [you become a parent]. She’s recognizing that.”

Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s son:

Former MTV reality couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed son Gunner Stone Pratt on October 1 after eight years of marriage.

The Hills alums also created an Instagram account for their little one, which grew to nearly 15,000 followers by the time the baby was ten days old.

Spencer has in the past said he wants Gunner to be a social media influencer when he grows up, but in an interview with Us Weekly, the new father revealed more athletic plans for Gunner as a pitcher for the MLB.

“You’re not a good parent if you’re not trying to get your son set up to potentially get a $250 million gig,” the 34-year-old father joked. “If doctors were getting paid $250 million, we’d hit the books hard, but currently that’s not the reality.”

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick

“Piano Man” Billy Joel and fourth wife Alexis Roderick welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne Joel, on October 22.

The 68-year-old singer and Roderick, 35, were “thrilled” to give two-year-old daughter Della Rose a little sister, though Joel is also dad to singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Andy Grammer and Aijia Lise’s daughter:

“Honey, I’m Good” singer Andy Grammar and wife Aijia welcomed daughter Louisiana K Grammar on July 28 after five years of marriage.

“It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone,” Aijia told PEOPLE before the birth of their first child.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Grammer added. “It’s sweet.”

Christian and Samantha Ponder’s son:

NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and ESPN correspondent Samantha Ponder welcomed son Robinson True Ponder on June 20.

As a sports-obsessed couple, Samanta revealed that her son’s name was influenced by one of her “most influential” figures. “My favorite day of my pregnancy was telling David Robinson about his name,” she wrote alongside a candid shot of her and the Hall of Famer. In another, she revealed that while he will go by his middle name, his first name holds great significance to the family.

“He goes by True… He was named after Jackie and David [Robinson]… two men of courage who weren’t/aren’t afraid to hold to their convictions and take the road less traveled,” she said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @hodakotb