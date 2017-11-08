Celebrities Take Part in ‘Awkward’ Social Media Challenge for Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

There is nothing like looking back at a photo from those awkward teen years to get us through the hard times, quite literally.
In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, comedian Nick Kroll had an out-of-the box idea to help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Taking a page out of his new series on Netflix that digs through the horrors of puberty for big laughs, Kroll challenged celebrities to share photographs of themselves from their “awkward teen years.”
“I’m shouting you out, The Rock. I’m shouting you out, The Hillary Clinton,” he said. However, on a more serious note, he added that “there’s a catharsis in showing who we were and what we became.”
The show’s host, Colbert, made the challenge more fun and beneficial for everyone by vowing to make a donation from his Americone Dream Fund towards hurricane relief for every celebrity that takes part. Kroll, astonished by the news, promised to match the donations as well.
What happened next was our favorite celebrities taking to social media to share images from their awkward teen years for a great cause.
Called the #PuberMe challenge, hundreds of celebrities took part, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Conan O’Brien, Lena Headey, Ryan Seacrest and plenty more.
Nick Kroll
To kick off the images, Kroll shared an image of himself at a time when he “hadn’t hit puberty yet,” adding that dressing up as a “tiny mobster in a failed attempt” to look tough compensated for the real thing. Well, sort of.
#tbt Last Night on @colbertlateshow Stephen Colbert and I agreed to pledge money to #puertoricorelief for every celeb who posts a pic from their most awkward years w/ hashtag #puberme. Here is one of mine. I hadn’t hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?
Stephen Colbert
Late night host, Colbert kept his promise and shared an image of himself from what appears to be his pre-teen years, complete with braces and a large tie.
Reese Witherspoon
Fans were taken aback seeing Reese Witherspoon’s image as many had mistaken the image to be that of her daughter, Ava, whom she shares an incredible resemblance. But as the caption shows, it is in fact the Legally Blonde star, complete with giant glasses and as she puts it, “awkward hands.”
Conan O’Brien
Late night talk show host, Conan O’Brien took part in the relief efforts by sharing an image of himself from his younger days, fresh face and freckled. The 54-year-old funnyman wrote the image was taken the day he replaced David Letterman.
America Ferrera
Superstore and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, America Ferrera took to Twitter to share an image of her “awkward self,” writing that she has “gotta kick it up.”
I’ll show you my awkward self for #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome #PuberMe #GottaKickItUp #17 pic.twitter.com/XX4HJz8jIA— America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) September 28, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani
Stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani shared an image of himself from his younger years, captioning the image most hilariously, “In my defense, I knew I looked horrible.”
I my defense, I knew looked horrible. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/7wo2m9PIhE— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 28, 2017
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon looked cool as ever with the #PuberMe image he shared to Twitter on Saturday. The Tonight Show host was real “squad goals,” wearing his denim washed jeans and oversized sweatshirt.
Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome here’s my #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief photo. #SquadGoals pic.twitter.com/32h3crfTLK— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 29, 2017
Sharna Burgess
Before she was a pro on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Aussie coach, Sharna Burgess was modeling in the early ’90s. Sporting that charm from the decade and thin eyebrows, Burgess is unrecognizable.
Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome here’s my #PuberMe photo for #PuertoRicoRelief ? oh the 90s… #whoisthat !? #thembrowstho ?? pic.twitter.com/Sc9lPMaFJm— Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) September 30, 2017
Weird Al
Weird Al Yankovic epitomized what it meant to be a kid in the late ’60s, wearing horn-rimmed glasses and drinking most uniquely from a coconut with a twisted straw.
#PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/iAV1ott2Dl— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) September 28, 2017
Clark Gregg
Agents of SHIELD star, Clark Gregg proves he was always a ladies man, even without the Avengers by his side. In an image shared to his social media, Gregg is seen wearing a dapper suit, with a large bow tie.
“Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees,” Gregg wrote.
Kelly Ripa
Daytime talk show host, Kelly Ripa also shared an image for the #PuberMe challenge that is fitting for the season. Snapped during the ’80s, Ripa throws it back to Halloween, where she dressed as a cat.
Bryan Cranston
Breaking Bad star, Bryan Cranston shared an image of himself on Twitter with his siblings during the early ’60s while they sat among Yogi Bear bubbles.
Rub a dub dub 3 sibs in a tub. I’m next to Yogi Bear Bubbles. Thank you @StephenAtHome for helping #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/bTMBf5pgz4— Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) September 30, 2017
Ryan Seacrest
American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter to share an image he acquired from his mother, Connie, calling it his “awkward phase.”
Found this in the Connie Seacrest archives under “awkward phase” #puberme #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/29xGMMygpz— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 29, 2017
James Van Der Beek
Just because we saw James Van Der Beek grow up before our eyes, doesn’t mean the actor never experienced his fair share of “awkward” years. Van Der Beek shared a few images for the #PuberMe challenge revealing that he had problem opening his eyes at that age.
Lena Heady
Game of Thrones actress, Lena Heady shared an image of her teenage years in the ’80s, showing off her horseback riding skills way before she landed the HBO series.
Riki Lindhome
Comedian and actress, Riki Lindhome of Another Period and the Big Bang Theory posted an image of herself, showing off her confidence and charisma, revealing she “never had an awkward phase.”
I never had an awkward phase. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sh7CfsgMI2— Riki Lindhome (@rikilindhome) September 28, 2017
Steve Martin
The legendary Steve Martin shared an image that proves he has always had it going on. In a black-and-white image shared to his Twitter, Martin posted an image of himself “just before hitting puberty.”
Here I am just before hitting puberty. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome pic.twitter.com/3SMafWoW1c— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 30, 2017
Lena Dunham
Before she became a star on Girls, Lena Dunham was a lot like us — dealing with acne and those annoying blemishes that took over most of our puberty-ridden days. But, she shows it off most adorably.
.@nickkroll Hope pimple in the middle of my forehead doesn’t distract too much from my (actual) hairless kitten #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/vLAPltuIlJ— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2017
Seth Rogen
Before being “Superbad,” Seth Rogen epitomized the “Freaks and Geeks” era, well sort of. Sharing an image of himself from junior prom, Rogen reveals he was drunk off peach coolers.
Okay here’s me at junior prom drunk off peach coolers. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome pic.twitter.com/axQnd4dAoF— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 1, 2017
William Shatner
Finally, while celebrities are submitting their awkward #PuberMe photos on Twitter and Instagram, the legendary William Shatner shared one of his images from the early ’60s. Shirtless and with his hands on his waist, it’s an epic shot shot of the Star Trek star.
Hey @StephenAtHome will this do? I’m on the road. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/SSvIrrf7fZ— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 30, 2017