See the Stars Who Went Under the Knife and Got Breast Reduction Surgeries

Cosmetic surgeries in Hollywood are about as common as the In-N-Outs that line the Los Angeles streets. Botox, tummy tuck, liposuction — you name it, someone’s had it. But when it comes to breast surgeries, stars aren’t always aiming to make theirs bigger. In fact, many women in Hollywood have had breast reduction surgeries, whether for health reasons or to change their image. From Amber Rose to Patricia Heaton, here are the celebs who have undergone breast reduction surgeries.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose is known for her curves and hourglass figure, but in 2017 came clean and told her fans that her naturally large breasts were just too big.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she told Instagram followers at the time. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples. Tell me about ur experiences.”

Fast forward a few months and Rose is now the proud owner of D cups — quite the change from her previous size of 36H.

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36H,” she said in a video she shared on Instagram after her surgery in January 2018. “I was really, really big and I think now I might be a D cup, which is like, really small for me.”

She opened her robe to reveal a white bralette, saying, “Look how much smaller they are. So I really went down a lot.”

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter, known for playing the nerdy Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, decided to undergo breast reduction surgery in 2015, taking her from a size 32F cup to a 34D.

Winter told Refinery29 that she used to feel uncomfortable before getting her reduction surgery.

“When I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body,” the Modern Family actress said. “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself.”

“Being a 5-foot-tall girl and having extremely large breasts is really ostracizing and excruciatingly painful,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “But I didn’t really express how I felt about that.”

“It was an instant weight lifted off my chest—both literally and figuratively,” she said of the surgery. “There’s a confidence you find when you finally feel right in your body.”

Dina Manzo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member told Life & Style that she went under the knife after she felt self-conscious and suffered back pain from implants that were too big.

“I was uncomfortable and felt like I was carrying a child around with me all the time,” she said. “Plus, you don’t realize it until you have big boobs, but they’re a pain when it comes to dressing.”

Queen Latifah

Even though Queen Latifah loved her curves, she decided to have her breasts reduced in 2003 after she lost 25 pounds and her breasts had become too heavy, resulting in shoulder and back pain.

“I didn’t want to get it. But I had lost 25 pounds and my breasts didn’t go anywhere! I was still carrying that load. I didn’t quite want them to be this small,” she told PEOPLE.

She says she went from an E or F cup to a DD, although she wanted to be a DDD. “They took one D too many! So that was hard to deal with. And there’s scarring and stitches. It was painful. I missed my old look,” she said.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, who has been very open about her cosmetic procedures, told Hollywood Life in 2016 that she had her breast implants taken out and replaced with smaller ones because she felt they were “too big and matronly.”

“I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids because gravity took over,” she said. “It was great for about 25 years or 30, whatever it was and then a couple of years ago I felt like they were too big and I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore and suddenly it was like, ‘get them out!’”

Janeane Garofalo

Comedian and actress Janeane Garofalo had breast reduction surgery in her 20s because she felt uncomfortable in her small frame.

“I had boobs like Dolly Parton,” she told Inkd. “I did nothing but try to hide them my whole life and as soon as I was in college I was like, ‘These have got to go.’”

Patti Stanger

Before Patti Stanger underwent her recent weight loss transformation, the Millionaire Matchmaker turned to plastic surgery to boost her confidence before hitting the dating scene.

“I had my first breast reduction and lift five years ago,” she told Life & Style. “Then I had another one. I felt skinny and young again!”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore underwent a breast reduction in 1992. She spoke about her relationship with her breasts.

“There’s something very awkward about women and their breasts because men look at them so much,” she told the New York Daily News. “When they’re huge, you become very self-conscious. Your back hurts. You find that whatever you wear, you look heavy in. It’s uncomfortable.”

Soleil Moon Frye

Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye famously had a breast reduction surgery when she was only 16 years old. At 5′,1″ she said she had been the victim of taunting and teasing due to her gigantomastia, literal “giant breasts.”

She told PEOPLE that hurtful nicknames like “Punky Boobster” started to wear on her and that “people started to think of me as a bimbo.”

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr had a breast reduction in 1992, at the height of her classic sitcom. She told PEOPLE in 2001, “They were like French bread. They’re round, not oblong now. When I lay down they don’t cover my nose.”

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton has been open about her plastic surgeries, admitting they were for “vanity.”

“I had four C-sections and my stomach looked like the map of the world. My breasts were hanging down to here from breastfeeding those babies, and my nipples were like platters. I wanted to fit into the gowns that I finally got to wear,” she told PEOPLE in 2000.

Heidi Montag

After her highly-publicized 10 plastic surgeries in a single day in 2010 — one of which was increasing her breast size to an F cup — Heidi Montag went back to the operating table in 2013 get her implants reduced to a more manageable alleged C cup.

The Hills and Laguna Beach alum told Us Weekly that the F cup implants weighed about three pounds each and that “they felt like bowling balls on my chest.”