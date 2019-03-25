CBS Anchor Norah O’Donnell Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Norah O’Donnell is recovering following an emergency appendectomy over the weekend.

The CBS This Morning host shared on Instagram on Monday that she was “feeling much better” following her unexpected weekend in the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just an update: I am feeling much better and hope to return to NYC later this week if I feel well enough to fly. Thank you for all the kind texts and emails,” she captioned a photo of herself giving a thumbs up from her hospital bed.

“I’m down an organ, but learned some valuable lessons this week,” she continued.

“1. Surgery is painful. I will never take a pain free day for granted again. 2. Be grateful for every day that you can move your body.

3. Listen to your body. If you are in pain, see a doctor. Don’t wait 5 days like I did ignoring pain. 4. Our doctors, nurses, and health care professionals are true life savers. I would not have gotten the excellent care I received without advice from my sister-surgeon, my parents, Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Richard Beckerman, and the entire team at MUSC. Thank you.”

Many fans and friends shared well-wishes in the comments of the post, including the Instagram account from CBS This Morning, which wrote, “We’re so glad you’re feeling better Norah. We all love you!”

O’Donnell, 45, shared on her Instagram Story on Friday that her spring break vacation in Charleston was interrupted by a trip to the Medical University of South Carolina to have her appendix removed.

“Not what we planned for Spring Break,” she captioned a photo of herself in a hospital gown awaiting surgery.

Another photo showed her hooked up to wires, with the caption revealing she was about to have an “operation to remove appendix before it ruptured.”

Her husband, Geoff Tracy, took to social media to give updates on his “life love.”

My life love ❤️ and champion @NorahODonnell lost her appendix today. I was so worried. But team at @MUSChealth and her friends @CBSThisMorning made it a huge success. A spring break to remember. pic.twitter.com/nLJut6ofjx — Geoff Tracy ❤️🥓 (@chefgeoffs) March 23, 2019

“My life love and champion @NorahODonnell lost her appendix today. I was so worried,” the chef tweeted. “But team at @MUSChealth and her friends @CBSThisMorning made it a huge success. A spring break to remember.”

Tracy also said that his wife is “stronger than steel,” revealing that she underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy and said she’s “doing great” post-surgery.

“By the way, stronger than steel @NorahODonnell is doing great,” he said.