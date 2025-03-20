CBS Actor Dies at 65: Remembering ‘Guiding Light’ Actor Mark Dobies

Veteran soap actor Mark Dobies, best known for his roles as Dr. Noah Chase on Guiding Light and Daniel Colson on One Life to Live, died on March 11 at age 65.

Dobies’ cause of death was not listed in his New Jersey obituary, which praised him as “a loving father, accomplished athlete, and talented actor” who “lived a life full of passion, perseverance, and love.”

“Mark’s warmth, generosity and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him,” the obituary continued of the Philadelphia-born actor. “His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the love he gave so freely. May he fly high like his Birds off to heaven.”

Actor Robert Newman, Actress Kim Zimmer, and Actor Mark Dobies attend the 27th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 19, 2000 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Alan Locher, former publicist for Guiding Light, shared the news of Dobies’ death on Instagram on Wednesday, March 19. “I hate to be sharing this really sad and unexpected news. Mark Dobies passed away on March 11th at 65 —far, far too young,” Locher wrote.

He continued, “I was lucky to work with Mark at Guiding Light and always knew him as a genuinely good guy. …Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mark. You will be missed!”

Dobies was born on April 3, 1959, in Philadelphia, and went on to play football on a scholarship at Delaware Valley University before pursuing acting, according to his obituary.

Dobies made his on-screen debut in 1997 on Fame L.A. before going on to play Dr. Noah Chase on the CBS soap Guiding Light for 14 episodes in 2000. He would later go on to play serial killer Daniel Colson on One Life to Live from 2003 to 2005.

Dobies also appeared in episodes of the soap operas All My Children and Melrose Place, and had roles on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Home Improvement, Everybody Loves Raymond, Gossip Girl, Fringe, and CSI: Miami. Dobies also found success on the stage, appearing in the 2004 off-Broadway revival of The Normal Heart as Bruce Niles alongside Richard Bekins, Raul Esparza and Billy Warlock.

Dobies is survived by his three children, Francesca, 27, Olivia, 24, and Robert, 21, as well as his mother, Suzanne, his brother, Paul, and his sister, Sandy.