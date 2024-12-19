Cause of Jamie Foxx Dinner Altercation Revealed

It appears Jamie Foxx’s recent altercation at the high end Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills was a result of popular pranksters taking things too far. TMZ reports that while celebrating his birthday, he exited the establishment early after getting into some type of physical scuffle with others that resulted in him having to seek medical attention and was later confirmed he got stitches in his lip after a glass cup was thrown at him. Now, the media outlet is sharing more details on what led to the ordeal.

The Oscar winner reportedly got upset during the night out at Mr. Chow’s when someone from a private party in the upstairs VIP area pointed a laser at his table, projecting the image of a penis. As it turns out, it was someone from the Jackass production crew.

Foxx was upset due to being with his two daughters. He walked upstairs to the VIP room and asked the men to cut it out, making it clear he didn’t find their joke funny, but things escalated. One person who was celebrating with Foxx say the comedian and singer had 50 people at his table, an honor as Foxx recovered from a debilitating stroke he had last year that he just opened up about in his Netflix special What Had Happened Was.

Things reportedly started out good with the Jackass crew sending Foxx a drink, which he accepted but didn’t consume due to being sober since his stroke. Foxx was told: “They are waving at you, wave back,” and pointed him to the VIP section, where 12 guys were trying to get his attention. That’s when he noticed the laser penis.

Foxx reportedly exclaimed, “In front of my daughters?” After having the drink thrown at him and following the exchange, Foxx said, “It’s my birthday, what is wrong with you?” There was some sort of exchange between both crews in Foxx’s absence.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who is representing Dickhouse Productions of Jackass, tells TMZ, “Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night.”