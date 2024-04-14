Cause of Death Released After Death of Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton passed away last month due to cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Houghton died in mid-March but her official cause of death was not reported at the time as the Kardashian and Jenner family focused on grieving. On Friday, TMZ obtained Houghton's death certificate, uncovering the details behind this abrupt loss.

Houghton's death certificate lists a heart attack as her primary cause of death with Type 2 diabetes listed as a secondary, underlying cause. It also notes that she had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The official date of Houghton's passing was March 19 – the same day that Jenner made a lengthy Instagram post announcing her passing and mourning her loss. The post included many photos taken over the years, including Houghton, Jenner and other family members.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Jenner wrote at the time. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."

"She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together," Jenner went on. "Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

Jenner, 68, is the elder of the two siblings born to Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon and Robert True Houghton. Their parents divorced when both sisters were still young, but their mother remarried and they were raised their stepfather Harry Shannon, along with his son from a previous relationship, Steve Shannon. Jenner has gone on to engineer a reality TV empire, with interests in social media, publishing, cosmetics, fashion and more. While her content focused heavily on family, her sister never made an appearance on screen and there were some hints that they were estranged at times.

Houghton is survived by her daughter, Natalie as well as her mother, her sister, her five nieces and her nephew. The Kardashian-Jenner family has not commented publicly on the release of her death certificate so far.