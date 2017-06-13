Catelynn Lowell Reveals More Details About Drugs And Matt Baier

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra is speaking out about the drug incident with Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Matt Baier. According to the 25-year-old mother, she never took the pills that Matt gave her.

FYI I never took what Matt gave me like I know what it is?!? Hell no I saved that shit and told amber I wanted proof etc. — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) June 13, 2017

Lowell tweeted: “FYI I never took what Matt gave me. Like I know what it is?! Hell no I saved that s**t and told Amber I wanted proof.”

During the episode, Matt Baier attempted to explain to Lowell why he was in possession of the drugs.

“What happened was my buddy gave me Xanax in case Amber needed it on the plane. That was it,” Matt said. “She thinks, ‘You’re back on drugs.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not, I swear to God.’ I even said to Amber, ‘If I wanted it, why would it have been in my pocket? It would have been in my stomach.’”

Baier then spoke out about the incident saying that he was trying to “help” Lowell and that he did not deserve to the treatment that he was given by Amber Portwood.

“Now there’s rumors, everybody’s talking about how Matt was f****d up yesterday and that he’s back on drugs,” he said. “She wakes me up this morning, ‘We’re not getting married. You’re a f*****g junkie. I’m done with this.”

Ambert Portwood and Matt Baier broke up this month. However, the two are still living together. According to Ashley’s Reality Roundup sources, there is a legal battle brewing between them and will go down before Amber and Matt can “officially” part ways.

“There are a lot of legal issues between the two of them that would have to be worked through first for Matt to be formally put out,” the source said. “There is some stuff that would need to be wrapped up before they can officially call it quits. More may come out by next month.”

The rumors that Amber and Matt broke up first started circulating on social media after she tweeted about looking forward to “new beginnings.”

She wrote, “Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now.”