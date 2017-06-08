‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli’s Speaking Tour Postponed

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli is postponing her speaking tour because her management team needs to find larger venues due to the “overwhelming response” from her fans.

The original plan was for the 14-year-old viral sensation to perform two “test shows” in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on July 8 and 9 at the Houston House of Blues and Revolution Live, respectively. However, Danielle’s manager says that the team is “pushing the shows back to align better with other initiatives,” according to the New York Post.

“Due to an overwhelming response, we decided to look at larger venues and reschedule the events to better suit her growing audience as well as some significant professional developments. More information will be provided at a later date,” her manager, Adam Kluger said.

“The decision to change venues and dates was made the day prior to the [tickets] going up for sale… there are no ticket holders,” Kluger wrote in an email.

Danielle Bregoli advertised for the shows on her social media accounts, which have tens of millions of followers. The events are also still being advertised for on Live Nation and Ticketmaster, yet both websites say that there are “zero tickets available.”

In regards to the appearances themselves, the show is broken up into three different parts. First, Danielle would lip-sync to various rap songs. Second, the teen would do a Q&A with the audience. Third, she would invite guests on stage to roast one another.

For each stop on her speaking tour, Bregoli is set to pocket $50k.

Not only was Danielle going to be making $50k per appearance, but also she demanded a $750 per diem and $3k to cover security costs. All this on top of a four-star accommodation.

Other specific requests included fidget spinners, four large Domino’s pizzas, a fruit platter with no pineapple, five Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, and a 50 inch TV with Netflix and a DVD player so that she will be able to catch up on Paris Hilton’s House of Wax, according to Daily Mail.

Danielle skyrocketed to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil in an episode titled “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime.” During the show, after being mocked by the audience, Danielle challenged the live studio to a fight saying, “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” Ever since the Dr. Phil show, Danielle has been an almost constant fixture in the media.

