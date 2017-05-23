‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli’s List Of Tour Demands Is Hilarious

Danielle Bregoli, better known as the "Cash Me Ousside" Girl, recently revealed ambitions for a nationwide tour. Now the list of demands for her appearances has come out, and it's pretty hilarious.

TMZ has obtained the tour rider for two upcoming shows, and the 14-year-old's list has a combination of rather expensive tastes and typical teenage wants.

First off, she's paid $750 per day and she needs $3,000 more to cover security costs. Furthermore, she requests accommodations at four-star or better hotels.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Her backstage demands are what's really amusing. Bregoli wants a TV, tank tops, fidget spinners and more.

Here's the full list as reported by TMZ:

50" inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in "House of Wax" (movie subject to change)

3 fidget spinners

5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, "ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND"

4 large Domino's pizzas

1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

However, she shouldn't count on racking in mounds of cash and fidget spinners just yet. Her tour deal with Live Nation is conditional on her selling out two test shows.

Those are currently scheduled for July 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and July 9 at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.



According to Bregoli, the shows are "gonna be lit as fucc." They're reportedly set to feature the viral star lip syncing and singing along to her favorite songs, a Q-and-A with the audience and a roast/joke session.

Florida and Texas. Tickets on Sale Thursday ! 👅👅👅 show and meet and greet gonna be lit as fucc 🔥special guests 🎤 A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 23, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

The tour announcement comes just after Bregoli announced plans to sue Walmart for selling merchandise that uses her catchphrase. She's also been beefing online with former SNL star David Spade with some pretty hilarious results.

