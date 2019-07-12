Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli Signs $1 Million Songwriting Deal

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli is continuing to move up from her days as the Dr. Phil “Cash Me Outside” girl. According to TMZ, the 16-year-old rapper has signed a $1 million songwriting/co-publishing deal with Pulse Music Group, which also handles hip-hop clients Ty Dolla $ign, Run the Jewels’ El-P, and Kevin Abstract.

Bregoli reportedly inked the deal with Pulse Music Group, a subsidiary of BMI, on June 12, with the deal calling for her to receive $350,000 upfront as well as two $325,000 installments at a later date once she meets certain revenue targets. Additionally, the $1 million is an advance on her future royalties and she will receive at least 70 percent of her future record sales, licensing fees, and digital streaming.

The Boynton Beach teenager rose to fame following her 2016 appearance on an episode of Dr. Phil titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime!” During the appearance, the now iconic line “cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” sent her into viral stardom, something that Bregoli has profited on, making a lucrative musical career for herself under the name Bhad Bhabie.

In September of 2017, she signed a multi-million-dollar record deal with Atlantic Records, with her hit single “These Heaux,” her first single under the deal, earning her the distinction of becoming the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77. She also recently embarked on a 25-city tour that saw her rake in roughly $1 million.

The June 12 signing with Pulse Music Group comes on the heels of several other major successes for the 16-year-old in recent months. In January, Bregoli signed a six-month, $900,000 endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty to promote their products on social media.

Bregoli has also transitioned her career to encompass reality TV, starring in the Snapchat series Bringing Up Bhabie. Debuting on the popular app’s Discovery page on Feb. 4, the first episode of the series drew in a total of 10 million unique viewers within its first 24 hours, marking a record for Snapchat. A representative for the rapper even claimed at the time that those numbers blew Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which averages 1.5 million views per episode, out of sight.

In all, Bhad Bhabie has raked herself in an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A large part of that money comes from her paid product placements on Instagram, which she reportedly earns up to $300,000 a month for. She also reportedly charges $40,000 for her meet and greet sessions.