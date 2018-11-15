‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Threw Drink on Iggy Azalea at Cardi B Party

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli reportedly threw a drink on Iggy Azalea at recent party thrown by Cardi B.

According to PEOPLE, the two female rappers have been feuding online for some time, and things boiled over at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch event held at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night.

Bregoli (aka 15-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie) took the war of words to another level when she reportedly threw a drink at Azalea, soaking part of the 28-year-old’s wig.

“Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?” Azaela joked in a video on her Instagram story after the incident. “What kind of Jerry Springer, ‘Who’s Baby Is This?’ Dr. Phil s— is this? Oh my God, I am a grown up!”

“So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?!” she added. “LOL Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!”

Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl.

Girl. NO.

I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself.

🙄 #YouNotSpecial

Anything else from her mouth is ignored –

it’s too preschool for me. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018

Azalea later insinuated that she had Bregoli “removed” from the event, and stated that she would be ignoring “anything else from her mouth.”

She also commented again after video of the altercation surfaced, tweeting, “Now y’all saw the video I’m sure you understand why I spent the rest of the night laughing and unbothered by that foolishness.”

Azalea also spoke more about the incident on her Instagram story, going into more detail of what happened.

“I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a d— fool on television and online, but I’m a grown up. I’m not about to waste my energy on that s—, or be fighting a kid in a club,” she said, adding, “I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bag stuffed over there. And you look silly. I’m not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the Internet.”

“I have to laugh,” Azalea continued. “I don’t know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You’re young. You’re going to look back on this and you’re going to really feel dumb. I don’t know. I just think that s—’s lame as hell. But maybe it’s because I’m a grown up. I don’t know. Anyway good night y’all. I’m going home. I’m tired.”

The whole thing seems to have started when Bregoli took offence to a comment Azalea made regarding one of Bregoli’s upcoming concerts.

“U should come. Would be a good memory for u of what a sold out show looks like,” Bregoli allegedly wrote online, ridiculing Azalea for her recently cancelled 21-city tour.

Bregoli does not appear to have commented anymore on the altercation.