Danielle Bregoli Spends $40K on Veneers to Fix Smile

Danielle Bregoli is putting her money where her mouth is, the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper reportedly ringing in 2019 with a new smile.

The Dr. Phil “Cash Me Outside” girl reportedly dropped $40,000 on porcelain veneers, which are used to conceal discolored or chipped teeth, for eight of her top teeth and eight of her bottom teeth after she became uncomfortable with her smile, mostly due to crowding on the bottom row.

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie went to renowned dentist Dr. Aamir Wahab in Beverly Hills to get the procedure – two four-hour long sessions – completed on Thursday.

The $40,000 lump sum was just change in the pocket for Bregoli, who rose to fame after appearing on a September 2016 episode of Dr. Phil titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime!”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 15-year-old boasts a net worth of $3 million, money that she has accumulated thanks to her rising popularity following that 2016 Dr. Phil episode. The teen, who does paid product placements on Instagram, reportedly makes up to $300,000 a month for the posts, while she also rakes in thousands of dollars for her meet and greet sessions, which she reportedly charges $40,000 for.

Bregoli also earns a steady income from her music career, which skyrocketed after she signed a multi-million-dollar record deal with Atlantic Records, which also has deals with Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Wiz Khalifa, under her rap name “Bhad Bhabie.” Her first single under the deal, “These Heaux,” earned her the distinction of becoming the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77. She has also had a number of songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and her single “Hi Bich” went Gold.

Bregoli even recently embarked on her three-month Bhanned in the USA tour, which kicked off to sold-out shows The Observatory in Santa Ana, California in April, before taking her overseas.

The teen is set to rake in an even larger income as she enters into a budding TV career, Bregoli having signed a deal with production company Invent TV in April to create a docuseries about her music career and personal life. The series, which began filming that month, was said to be in the process of being shopped around to major cable networks, with “several networks” said to be “interested” in the project.