‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Hits 10 Million Followers, Reveals Celebration Photo

The "Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli is building a massive social media following, and the 14-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a wild photo to celebrate surpassing a huge milestone.

The teen, who skyrocketed to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil, posted a collage of pics that shows multiple looks of her in various poses. In the forefront image, Danielle is giving a slight smile while sporting a white crop top. The background features an image of her standing on the hood of a fancy car, as well as another look at her flipping her middle finger to the camera. To top it all off, Bregoli added flames, doves, and dollar bills overlaying the picture.

The viral sensation shared the image with the caption: "Just hit 10 milli on IG!!! I have more followers than @realdonaldtrump @cocacola @tigerwoods and @drphil COMBINED. Thanks to everyone who has supported me and liked and commented. I U! Special thanks to all you haters that just want to see me fail, without all of u pathetic losers I wouldn't be here!!! xoxoxoxoxox #hatepaysmybills #10millimore."

When Danielle isn't giving a special shout out to her followers on Instagram, she has been busy throwing shade at her haters. Earlier this month, Bregoli posted a particularly incendiary video showing her slamming Jacob Sartorius, a 14-year-old viral video and music star.

"Jacob Saggy-titties, Dorkasaurus or whatever the f--- his name is, had some s--- to say about me," she says in the video. "Honestly, his balls probably haven't even dropped yet, and he's already talking s---."

In the full video, she continued by saying: "You need to stop pretending. If you wanna play a pretend game, I can pretend like you are cute, you have abs, you are muscular and you don't look like Pippi Longstocking with them damn cheeks."

Warning: this video contains explicit language.

This lil boy lyin 💀🙄 LINK IN BIO💀😳 🚨 #savage #saggytitties #elfonashelf #pippylongstocking A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 24, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

