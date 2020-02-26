Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘Pregnancy Insomnia’ With Second Child Gave Her Time to Write ‘Find Your Path’

Appearing at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Carrie Underwood chatted about her forthcoming book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong, among other things. In doing so, she also opened up about her most recent pregnancy and how that helped her in her journey of writing her first book.

Underwood revealed that while pregnant with her youngest son, Jacob, 1, she suffered from insomnia. As a result, she spent many nights awake, a usual hindrance but in this case, it allowed for her to have more time to write.

“At the time I was writing a lot of the book, I was pregnant and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing because that’s when I wrote the majority of the book – the window from, like, 2 a.m. to 5 or 6 in the morning,” Underwood said during her talk.

The former American Idol winner admitted it took her a little longer than she anticipated to bounce back from her second pregnancy. She said she “bounced back first” after having her first son, Isaiah, 4, but that it was more challenging this time around.

“And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me,” she said.

The “Drinking Alone” singer gave birth to Jacob in January 2019. She noted that he’s “an easy baby” but that he “didn’t get the memo” about sleeping at night. This, she said, made it a little difficult when her and the family set out on her tour last year while he was 3-months old.

In addition to speaking about her pregnancy and her children, Underwood spent a lot of time discussing her upcoming book. She recently announced a different kind of tour she will be undertaking as she will be hitting various book stores across the country. She’ll make her first stop on March 2 in Brooklyn, eventually wrapping up on March 17 in Los Angeles with stops in between in Stamford, Connecticut and Nashville.

Her book will share her secrets to finding the perfect balance in life.

By that, readers can expect to learn about her routines, from staying in shape to parenting to managing her busy studio schedule.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” she said when providing a description of her self-help book. “This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time—and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”