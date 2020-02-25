Carrie Underwood Opens up About Finding Balance Between Her Creative and Motherly Duties

Carrie Underwood isn't just a famous singer, she's also a mother, an entrepreneur, and, now, an author. The "Before He Cheats" singer is set to release a new health and fitness book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, in early March. In a recent Q&A with radio broadcaster at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Underwood spoke about how she balances all of those creative and motherly duties.

“At the time I was writing a lot of the book,” she explained, as PEOPLE noted. “I was pregnant, and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing because that’s when I wrote the majority of the book —the window from, like, 2 a.m. to 5 or 6.”

As Underwood said during her appearance at the annual Nashville event, she is always pushing herself, even when that means trying her hand at new, creative projects like her upcoming book.

“I really had no idea what I was getting into when we started writing the book,” Underwood said. “I was just like, all right, we have the CALIA [fitness apparel] thing going on, and obviously this is a part of my life that people would ask me about, and it seemed like a good idea. So it was kinda like, let’s give it a try and see if I have anything to say.”

“But, it had its own set of challenges,” she added, referencing that aforementioned small window she had to write the book.

Of course, Underwood also reflected on her music career and noted that while she's strived to be perfect before, she's accepted that sometimes having an "imperfect" sound packs more of a punch. And it appears as though she's undertaking that mindset when it comes to her other projects and roles, as well.

“I feel like I was always super-focused on sounding perfect, being perfect, hitting the best notes — and how long can I hold this one," she told the crowd.

"It was such an epiphany as a vocalist to kinda hear that,” Underwood said when discussing those "imperfect" notes, “and work on things that were more nuanced and made you feel more.”

In addition to releasing her upcoming book incredibly soon, Underwood has been involved in a number of projects in recent years. According to Billboard, he recently went on tour for her album, Cry Pretty, a tour which concluded in October 2019. The singer has also been busy with her CALIA fashion line, which she originally launched in 2015.