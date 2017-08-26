Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Facing Major Life Decision

After coming close to winning the Stanley Cup this month, Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher is considering retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL.

The Tennessean reports that after a career spanning more than 1,000 games, Fisher might be eyeing retirement as his two-year, $8.8 million contract is set to expire June 30.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, Fisher told the newspaper, “Everyone wants to win in this game, no one probably more than me. But there’s other things. At the end of the day, this is a game. It’s an important part of my life, but it’s not everything.”

The Ontario, Canada native recently took to Instagram thanking fans for their support all season long, while stating how significant this season has been to him. The tone of the social media post made some question if he was laying the groundwork for pulling the plug on his illustrious career.

Thank you preds fans for an unforgettable year! You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey! You guys made this experience the best year of my career and can’t thank you enough for the support and for the memories that I’ll never forget!! #smashville #standwithus A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Predators general manager, David Poile told The Tennessean that Fisher is a player who definitely still has it in him to still play, adding, “We’ll just give him time to see what he and his family want to do. We’ll respect whatever he wants to do.”

And he certainly does. Fisher totaled 18 goals and 42 points in 72 regular-season games, a 19-point bump from the 2016 season.

Fisher told the publication that he not only loves the game, but “being around the guys.”

“That to me is more important than a Cup,” he said. “This year was the best year I’ve had as far as fun and being around just a great group of guys, a city that came together. There’s so many positives.”

But as the spouse of country megastar, Carrie Underwood, the combination of his on-ice commitments with her demanding schedules creates a hectic family life, especially when Fisher considers their 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

“There’s other decisions and other people that are involved, so we’ll take those into account,” he said. “For me, it’s faith, family and then hockey, really. We’ll see where that fits in. I love being part of this group. I had a blast.”

Whether he decides to segue to a different career path or just take a breath from hockey, fans will have to wait and see in a few weeks.

Fisher has played with the Nashville team since 2011.