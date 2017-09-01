Carrie Fisher’s Cause of Death Officially Revealed

Actress, Carrie Fisher's cause of death has finally been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Entertainment Tonight reports that nearly six months after the Star Wars star's death, the L.A. County Medical Examiner's office confirms Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.

In January, it was announced that her death certificate was released, listing "cardiac arrest/deferred" as cause of death.

However, the Medical Examiner's office revealed on Friday that other conditions leading to the actress' death were also atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use.

ET reports that according to the press release, her cardiac arrest was caused by multiple drug intake, with "significance not ascertained." The manner of Fisher's death has been ruled undetermined.

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd provided a statement to PEOPLE about her mother, saying, "My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.

"She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

Nearly six months after her death, Fisher is still being remembered by family, friends and fans. Earlier this week, Mark Hamill paid a touching tribute to the actress during Sunday's Tony Awards' In Memoriam segment.