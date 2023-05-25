'Carrie' Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28

Actress Samantha Weinstein, who starred in films such as Carrie (2013) and The Rocker, has died. She was 28. The late actress had previously revealed she was battling cancer and had been documenting her journey through social media. Her family announced her passing in a post on her Instagram page.

"Hello from the other side," the post began, shared alongside an image of Weinstein floating in a spacey scenery. "Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Weinstein did not have any children, but she is survived by her husband, Michael Knutson, whom she married in October 2022. In a post from their wedding, Weinstein called it "the best day of my life," and shared some images from the festivities. "On Oct 29th 2022 I married my best friend, my partner in crime and the love of my life, Michael Knutson," she wrote in the caption. "Here's just a snapshot of the most beautiful day to ever be."

She continued, "Thank you a million times to @kleinfeldcanada and @wtoowatters for the most beautiful perfect wedding dress I've ever seen. AND to the insanely talented @eda_birthing who created the reception dress of my wildest and wiggliest dreams – you are a GODDESS!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so stunning on my special day."

In her final Instagram post, on May 1, Weinstein shared photos from the couple's trip to Japan, writing in the caption, "We flew FIRST CLASS BABY!!! The champagne was flowing and they served this soup that I swear to god was made of childrens tears. I actually SLEPT like for real on a plane for the first time – it was kinda like sleeping in a car seat that went all the way down, but when I woke up we had less than 2 hours till we landed and I felt AMAZING. Worth it for the 13 hour time difference."

Weinstein's career began in the early 2000s, with roles on TV series such as The Red Green Show and Wild Card. She later went on to star alongside Rainn Wilson and Emma Stone in The Rocker, and played Michael Sheen's on-screen daughter in Jesus Henry Christ. In 2013, she appeared in the Carrie remake with Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. Over the past few years, Weinstein began doing more animation work, lending her voice to cartoons such as D.N. Ace and Dino Ranch.