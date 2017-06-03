Carmen Electra Proves Age Is Nothing But A Number In Plunging Cocktail Dress

Carmen Electra has definitely shown the world that your age doesn’t define who you are. The 45-year-old model and actress showed off a stunning look at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

Carmen showed up in a skintight, plunging salmon cocktail dress that played up her cleavage. She accessorized the look with a frayed denim jacket sliding off her shoulders and down her arms. She let her blonde hairdo spill freely over her shoulders and teetered on a pair of nude ankle-strap stilettos.

Carmen took to Instagram sharing an incredibly photo of herself from the night. In the pic we see her in the skintight dress as she poses against a shimmering backdrop.

She captioned the pic: “Stepped out to the Peppermint club last night ❤️ wearing #cinqasept / jean jacket by #lambert @tylerglambert /styled @judystylexo.”

Stepped out to the Peppermint club last night ❤️ wearing #cinqasept / jean jacket by #lambert @tylerglambert /styled @judystylexo A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

The stunner even shared a video with Gretchen Christine Rossi and Rachel McCord. The three posed for the video while using the piggy filter.

3 little piggies 🐷 @jackketso book launch party! @gretchenrossi @iamrachelmccord A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

The beauty stopped by the Hollywood hot spot to supporting her publicist pal Jack Ketsoyan and celebrity reporter Kevin Dickson, who have written a dishy new roman à clef about show business called Blind Item.

She stood for the cameras alongside Jack himself, who’d worn a dark red sequined blazer with black lapels over a black top, black trousers and gleaming black shoes.

As the description on its Amazon page indicates, Blind Item follows a Hollywood assistant publicist who winds up carrying on an affair with a dashing movie star. Published by Imprint, Blind Item will be available for the public to snap up in the U.S. on Tuesday.

