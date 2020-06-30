Carl Reiner Fans Devastated After Legendary Actor Dies at 98

Social media is mourning following news that one of Hollywood's most prolific entertainers, Carl Reiner, has died. Reiner died at the age of 98 at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night, TMZ was the first to report. He was surrounded by family. Reiner's assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety that Reiner died of natural causes.

Throughout his seven decade-long career, Reiner worked as a director, producer, and actor, achieved the title of a nine-time Emmy winner and Grammy winner, and garnered more than 400 credits to his name. Among those credits was his role for creating and starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, something that earned him five Emmys. Reiner had gotten his big break in 1950 when he was cast in Your Show of Shows and he went on to star in a number of other titles, including Ocean's Eleven, Hot in Cleveland, and more. He also directed titles such as The Jerk, All of Me, and Oh God.

An icon of the entertainment industry, it came as little surprise that just minutes after news of Reiner's death broke, social media was flooded with tributes from fans. Across the platform, users reflect on his many roles as well as the impact he had on them and Hollywood as a whole. Scroll down to see how social media is remembering Reiner.