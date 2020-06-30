Carl Reiner Fans Devastated After Legendary Actor Dies at 98
Social media is mourning following news that one of Hollywood's most prolific entertainers, Carl Reiner, has died. Reiner died at the age of 98 at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night, TMZ was the first to report. He was surrounded by family. Reiner's assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety that Reiner died of natural causes.
Throughout his seven decade-long career, Reiner worked as a director, producer, and actor, achieved the title of a nine-time Emmy winner and Grammy winner, and garnered more than 400 credits to his name. Among those credits was his role for creating and starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, something that earned him five Emmys. Reiner had gotten his big break in 1950 when he was cast in Your Show of Shows and he went on to star in a number of other titles, including Ocean's Eleven, Hot in Cleveland, and more. He also directed titles such as The Jerk, All of Me, and Oh God.
An icon of the entertainment industry, it came as little surprise that just minutes after news of Reiner's death broke, social media was flooded with tributes from fans. Across the platform, users reflect on his many roles as well as the impact he had on them and Hollywood as a whole. Scroll down to see how social media is remembering Reiner.
Carl Reiner had a mind that launched a million laughs. Maybe more. We owe him many thanks. https://t.co/8yMICDnoRR— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 30, 2020
prevnext
Just yesterday, Carl Reiner was still tweeting. Paying tribute to the legendary Noel Coward. Just a few days ago, there were pictures of him and best friend Mel Brooks on Mel's 94th birthday. Today, Carl is gone. He was 98. An absolute legend and one of the best people, ever https://t.co/mv4PYM0u9r— Ray Steele (@RaySteeleRTV6) June 30, 2020
Listen to any #CarlReiner podcast or talk show interview he did from the last 15 years and you'll hear a smart lucid man telling one of a kind stories about his incredible career as a performer-writer-director. He might've been the best all around comedian given his abilities— john siuntres (@johnwordballoon) June 30, 2020
prevnext
May he live for 2000 years#CarlReiner— David Tyler (@DavidTylerPozz) June 30, 2020
Godspeed, Carl Reiner. You absolute American treasure. pic.twitter.com/HlVBQtU0jd— Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) June 30, 2020
prevnext
NOOOOOOO....my heart...
I just read that @carlreiner passed away😞
Thinking of you @robreiner, @romyreiner and your entire family
...he will be missed by so many💔
My drawing is for you, Carl#RIPCarlReiner #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/B3krBIj5aF— Jon Lion Fine Art 😷✊🏽 (@jonlionfineart2) June 30, 2020
What a giant in comedy and by all accounts a very good human being. #carlreiner— John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) June 30, 2020
prevnext
A lovely man that did wonderful things. A good life, well lived.— 🇺🇸SMH at MoronsWithoutMasks🇺🇸 (@overrhypocrissy) June 30, 2020
Bless him for the laughter he brought into our lives.
RIP #CarlReiner. I so enjoyed his comic genius throughout my life. Such impeccable timing, talent, and wit! My sincerest condolences to @RobReiner and other surviving family members. pic.twitter.com/n35LkPcX6I— ML Swift #BLM (@mlswift1) June 30, 2020
prevnext
Too many people spend their lives making the world a worse place...but for the ones who spread joy, even 98 is too young. Thanks for all the laughs, #CarlReiner (though you'll always be Alan Brady to me). pic.twitter.com/zNwHzg3wrh— Andrew Osborne (@NewBaitShop) June 30, 2020
RIP to the man, the myth, the Legend. Rest easy after all you've done. #CarlReiner— Cindy Koppel (@cinwitch) June 30, 2020
prevnext
RIP Carl Reiner. The comedy king has left the stage. The grand master of some of the greatest laughs in history has left us but his hilarious memories will live on for eternity. Goodbye sir. #CarlReiner— Bill West (@BillWest5) June 30, 2020
Rest in Peace the great Carl Reiner. His film work with Steve Martin in the 80s was a massive influence on me and has continued to create many a belly laugh over the years. #carlreiner pic.twitter.com/RN5GYgd6sc— Colm Broaders (@colmbroaders) June 30, 2020
prev
aw, #CarlReiner. total legend behind & in front of the camera, on & offscreen, from Dick Van Dyke to Steve Martin's best films to his glorious Ocean's 11 support.
just hearing about his & Mel Brooks' ongoing friendship and TV dinner dates was a balm in this doomsday world. RIP pic.twitter.com/F6ndH5aEvw— Leigh Singer (@Leigh_Singer) June 30, 2020