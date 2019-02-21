Cardi B Weighs in on Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal: ‘I’ve Been Through It’

Cardi B feels for Khloé Kardashian after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star learned that boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with little sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods over the weekend.

The “Money” rapper took to Instagram Live Wednesday to discuss the ongoing scandal, which led to Kardashian calling things off with the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans will remember that Cardi went through something similar when husband Offset was accused of cheating on her in January, leading to a brief split between the two that came to an end shortly before the Grammys earlier this month.

“Y’all know I’ve been through some s—,” Cardi told her followers on Instagram. “I’m seeing this whole Khloé Kardashian thing, and it’s just like, everybody is just like celebrating that that happened to her, and it’s like, why?”

Cardi asked people to empathize with Kardashian during this tough time instead of immediately jumping in to mock her.

“Y’all know that your heart shatters in pieces, y’a’ll know that it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can’t even sleep, you can’t even escape it when [you’re] sleeping because you actually dream about it,” she continued.

“I know the Kardashians have done f—ed up s— before … but the thing is, I think the karma got to them when the last situation happened to shorty before the day she gave birth,” the Love & Hip Hop alum added, referencing Thompson’s last cheating scandal, where he was caught being unfaithful to Kardashian just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. “I feel like … whatever karma, … they deserve, I think they already have it. Why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman especially a woman that has a daughter, why do we wish that on each other?”

The Grammy-winner went on to scold people who have been enjoying Kardashian’s pain since the news broke Tuesday, saying, “Why do you guys keep, I don’t know, like, enjoying other people’s pain, enjoying other people’s misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you’re in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong? It’s just so sad.”

She concluded, “because I think everybody been in those shoes, I’ve been through it, friends been through it, family been through it.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic