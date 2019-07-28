Cardi B Vents About Missing Baby Kulture’s First Steps: ‘I Can’t Take It’

Things are not “okurrr” with Cardi B after she missed a major milestone in daughter Kulture’s life. Because of a show in Nebraska, she missed Kulture taking her first steps, and did not hear about it until her sister, Hennessy Carolina, called her to share the great news. Cardi took to her Instagram Story to vent on Friday.

“So, I’m doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet right now, I’ma call you guys right back,’” Cardi said in the video, reports E! News. “Then Offset calls me and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey, though she’s with Kulture.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

At least her husband, Migos rapper Offset, did see Kulture take her first steps.

“And he calls her… How he witnessed my baby’s first two steps. He always witnesses the good s—,” Cardi said. “My baby starting to walk already… I can’t take it. I can’t take it.”

Kulture was born in July 2018, and Cardi and Offset threw a big bash for their daughter. They got her a custom diamond necklace for her birthday.

Last week, Cardi shared a video of Kulture dancing to “Baby Shark,” which inspired her to reflect on being a parent.

“It’s crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality,” Cardi wrote. “I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny… My baby is naturally hype, slick and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I’m putting that part on her dad part.”

Aside from raising her daughter and being busy on the road, Cardi is increasingly letting her political voice be heard. In a new Instagram Live video this weekend, Cardi criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of police brutality.

“Every single time I see a black man get killed or mistreated by the police, I just keep saying like, ‘What the f—? Nobody gives a f—. Nobody cares? Nobody cares?’” Cardi said, reports Billboard. “And I stopped saying that because nobody do care! Nobody cares. He don’t care. He don’t care.”

Cardi went on to compare how Trump has handled the issue compared to President Barack Obama.

“At least when Obama was president, Obama used to always give a statement letting us know that he feels like it’s wrong,” the “Press” rapper said. “He feels it. He sees it. This guy, I know he sees it and he don’t give not one s—. I feel like police brutality is going to keep going until he’s [no longer] president. Until he’s [no longer] president, nothing is going to be done about police brutality.”

Cardi ended her video by telling fans to get familiar with the 2020 presidential candidates “so we can get this n– the f— out because he don’t give a s—. And s– could get worse.”

On July 17, Cardi also showed support for Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Trump’s tweets about her.

“You know you that b— when you cause all this conversation,” Cardi wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Omar.

Photo credit: Getty Images