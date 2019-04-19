Cardi B Turns Down Plea Deal in Strip Club Brawl Case

Rapper Cardi B rejected a plea deal in connection with her role in a Queens strip club brawl last year, even though the deal would have kept her from spending any time in jail.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is facing multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment. The Queens District Attorney’s Office said she turned down a deal where she would plead guilty to one misdemeanor count and be released after meeting certain conditions, reports USA Today.

Cardi’s lawyer, Jeff Kerns, did not respond to USA Today to comment on why his client rejected the deal.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, was in court briefly for a hearing Friday morning. Before heading out, she posted a photo of herself wearing her all-white outfit that included palazzo pants and a white tunic. “COURT FLOW,” she wrote in the caption.

In October, Cardi was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors of assault and reckless engagement for her role in a fight at the Angels Strip Club in Queens in August. She and her entourage allegedly attacked two sisters she believed were sleeping with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

The sisters, who were working as bartenders at the time, both required medical attention after the fight. They accused Cardi of throwing a bottle at them. Police said hookah water pipes and chairs were also thrown at the employees.

Cardi could be sentenced to up to a year in prison. She was also ordered not to have any contact with the two alleged victims, including on social media.

Cardi and Offset welcomed a daughter, Kulture Kiari, on July 10, 2018. In December, Cardi announced on Instagram she and her husband were breaking up, but by late January, there were already rumors of a reunion. In February, the couple appeared at the Grammys together, putting the breakup rumors to rest.

Earlier this week, WABE reported that the couple bought five homes in Clayton County, Georgia fro $201,840 and an adjoining property for $48,080 in Jonesboro.

“We are investors so we’re buying and selling property all the time,” the seller, JMH Home Buyers President Jeff Dimock, told WABE. “It was interesting that it was a celebrity couple, I assumed it was somebody looking for a good cash-flow investment. During the pre-sale conversations we were not aware of the buyers’ identities.”

Dimock said he could not speculate on what the couple’s “long-term plans are” for the property, “but in the near term they seem like excellent investments, so I would expect they would hold onto that income-producing value initially.”

In February, Cardi became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys with Invasion of Privacy.

Photo credit: Getty Images