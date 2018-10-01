Cardi B Turning Herself in to Police After Strip Club Fight Over Offset

Cardi B is reportedly turning herself in to police in connection with an August incident in a strip club, TMZ reports, with sources saying the 25-year-old will turn herself in on Monday.

The rapper had allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York, because she believed one of the women had slept with her husband, Offset, and will be reportedly be charged for it.

The bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, allege that Cardi had had a previous issue with Jade and repeatedly accused her of sleeping with Offset. Cardi was at the club because Offset’s group, Migos, was performing, when she encountered the women and reportedly ordered those with her to attack them with bottles and chairs.

Both Jade and Baddie Gi were hurt in the incident and had to be medically treated. Sources say that Cardi herself was not involved in the altercation, which took place on Aug. 29, but did yell at the women. The bartenders also claim that the rapper threw a bottle at them.

Cardi will be ordered to appear in court in regards to the attack, which a source called “spontaneous.” The source said the attack was not premeditated and began after someone threw a drink.

The rapper will reportedly be charged with two misdemeanors, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. After she turns herself in, she will not be arrested but will receive a summons to appear in court.

TMZ previously reported that Jade alleged that Cardi had been threatening her on Instagram for months and claiming that she slept with Offset, which Jade denies.

Jade said that on Aug. 15, five people associated with Cardi attacked her, “grabbing her hair, punching her and hitting her with an ashtray.” On Aug. 29, she and Baddie Gi were attacked after encountering Cardi and her group at the club in the incident that will reportedly land Cardi in court.

Sources told TMZ that Cardi denied ordering the attack on the women and also denied being involved with any altercation that took place. A source also said that the claim of Offset cheating on Cardi with Jade is false and that Cardi and Offset believe the women are “clout chasers” who are purposefully creating false stories.

Video from the evening shows the “I Like It” rapper at the club but does not show any of the alleged altercation with the bartenders.

