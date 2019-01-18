Cardi B to Star in Super Bowl 53 Pepsi Commercial

Super Bowl LIII is almost here, and more details about the event are being released, including a handful of the commercials that are set to air during the big game.

Super Bowl commercials often feature big-name celebrities, and this year, rapper Cardi B will star in a Pepsi commercial, TMZ reports.

Production sources say that Cardi B will be this year’s celebrity spokesperson for the iconic drink brand and that her commercial has already been filmed.

Other stars who have endorsed Pepsi include Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Pink, Christina Aguilera, the Spice Girls, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and more. Last year’s Pepsi commercial starred Cindy Crawford.

While she won’t perform during the game, Cardi B will headline a pre-game show alongside Bruno Mars, with the two set to perform on the final day of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. The festival will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta from Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2 ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. The first day of the festival will see performances by Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and a DJ set by Lil Jon, while Aerosmith will headline the second day.

It was previously reported that Cardi B declined the opportunity to perform with Maroon 5 during the halftime show. TMZ reports that Cardi B was in negotiations to perform her collaboration with the band, “Girls Like You,” but negotiations reportedly fell through.

“The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false,” Cardi B’s rep told Page Six. “There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement…But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend.”

The NFL has seen criticism in recent years due to its treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. He has not played in the league since 2016, and many fans are viewing the decision to perform during the Super Bowl as an endorsement of the NFL’s treatment of Kaepernick.

As the Super Bowl is being held in Atlanta this year, many fans were hoping the halftime show would showcase Atlanta’s vibrant music scene. Along with Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi have been confirmed to perform during the show.

