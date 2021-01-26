Cardi B Shares Photo of 'Uncomfortable' Acne Breakout, Asks Fans for Help

✖

Cardi B has been battling acne the last few months and is reaching out to her followers for some help. The rapper recently revealed that she thinks the water she's using is drying her face out and noted that what she is using isn't helping, so she asked her fans for some advice. "I need ya help tho.... I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don't think these products are working. I think it's the water our here .... What are some good products for little black heads, break outs and dry skin on your dace?" she wrote.

I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry.I don’t think these products are working.I think it’s the water out here .....What are some good products for little black heads break outs and dry skin on your face ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

She then shared a photo and wrote, "This is my cheek ... It's been happening for like 3 months now ... S— really is uncomfortable." Several of her followers responded with what they thought might help. Some have suggested what's worked for them in the past, but some of the products being suggested, the 28-year-old says don't work for her.

This is my cheek...It’s been happening for like 3 months now ...Shit really is uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/Yqb197hKQp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

She told her fans that she recently went to a dermatologist who suggested she try using retinol — which has anti-aging features — however, she noted that the product just made her face "burn" according to PEOPLE. When some onlookers said she was just in the "purging phase" she responded saying she "don't got time for my face to do that." "I did I sad it in previous post. That gave me some s— that dried my face more and make me get more [pores]," she added. "[They] said it will take 3 months but I don't got time for that and didn't give me a reason on why I'm breaking out. I never broke out on my cheeks and chin [before]."

She later said that she wants "to go to a good dermatologist that do blood testing and everything. Get to the root of the problem but I don't know any." The Bodak Yellow singer continued to respond to fans as she created open conversations about what she's been struggling with and what's not working for her.