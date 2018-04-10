Cardi B Seen For First Time in Public Since Pregnancy Reveal

Cardi B was photographed out in public on Monday, her first public sighting since officially confirming her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted in her hometown of New York City, in photos that were published by The Blast. She wore a ruffled denim jacket with a belt cinched just above her baby bump, and pearls adorning the hem and sleeves. She had on a lacy white skirt and high-heeled boots, which matched her jacket. Her hair, back to its usual sleek black after a brief stint with blond, hung in waves down her shoulders.

The break-out rap star appeared on SNL as the musical guest this week, performing two songs from her new album Invasion of Privacy. During her second song, Cardi blew her fans away when the camera panned out to reveal her pregnant belly in all its glory, with a tight white dress stretched against it. The reveal came as she sang “Be Careful,” a confessional song about her fiance’s infidelity.

The 25-year-old rapper, famously candid with her fans, confessed that she had gotten illegal silicone injections in her butt during a recent interview with GQ.

“All right, here’s the thing,” she said on the topic. “When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body — if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my a—.”

The rapper, who was then working as a stripper, said that she noticed her co-workers with bigger butts made more money than her consistently, no matter how much work she put into her dance technique. In response, Cardi B called upon an unaccredited specialist in a basement in Queens, New York. She told her interviewer that she paid $800 for filler injections in her posterior.

“They don’t numb your a— with anything,” she says. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

The hip-hop star went on to explain her other motives for seeking the procedure. Her then-boyfriend had recently cheated on her with a woman who “had a fat, big a—,” according to Cardi B.

Cardi B’s now-famous rear end was created in one painful session, she said. She confessed that she had planned to return to the basement later for a touch up, but she never got the chance.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” she said.

“Well,” she caught herself, clarifying, “somebody died on her table.”